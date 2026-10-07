'To Ensure No Miscommunication': VVS Laxman To Attend All Senior Selection Meetings, BCCI Confirms

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the change on Tuesday
VVS Laxman will now attend all senior selection committee meetings
The decision was taken at a review meeting in Mumbai
The move is meant to give selectors direct updates from the Centre of Excellence on injured players and squad availability
VVS Laxman will now attend every senior selection committee meeting, with the BCCI moving to give selectors direct and current inputs from the Centre of Excellence on injured players and squad availability.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the change on Tuesday. Laxman, who heads the Centre of Excellence (CoE) and is a former India batter, will be part of all senior selection meetings from now on. "VVS Laxman will henceforth attend all senior selection committee meetings to ensure there is no miscommunication between selectors and the COE," Saikia told PTI on Tuesday.
The move follows concern over communication between the CoE and the senior selection committee, especially on the fitness and rehabilitation of injured players. Selectors need regular updates on injury timelines before they take squad calls, and the BCCI now wants those updates delivered directly in the room.
The decision was taken in Mumbai.
Saikia said the BCCI approved the change at its review meeting in the city. Laxman had attended the T20I and India A selection meeting in Guwahati, and the board has now decided that, as head of cricket at the CoE, he should be present at all senior selection meetings going forward.
"This was decided at the review meeting in Mumbai that as head of cricket, COE, Laxman should attend all meetings going forward. The move is intended to ensure there is no miscommunication and selectors get accurate information to make right decisions," Saikia said.
The change comes after questions over the lack of clarity on injury timelines. That issue matters because selectors need regular and accurate updates before they finalise squads.
Gill's Earlier Comments
Gill had pushed back earlier. In August, India captain Shubman Gill denied there was any communication gap between the team management and the CoE. He had said the side remained in constant touch with the Bengaluru-based facility as it tracked the recovery of injured players.
"There is a constant communication with them. Unfortunately Sai Sudharsan did not improve as much as we liked as we can't take risks in Tests. But we are confident of our 15," Gill had said.
Those remarks now form the immediate backdrop to the BCCI's latest step. By placing Laxman in every senior selection meeting, the board is giving selectors a direct line to the CoE on availability and fitness.
World Cup Injury Impact
Injuries have disrupted planning. India's build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup has been hit by repeated absences. After the third ODI against the West Indies, Gill had spoken about the difficulty of settling on the preferred bowling combination with the World Cup less than a year away.
"I would say it’s been unfortunate, you know, with the injuries and with the scheduling, with the other matches being around. It’s been a little bit unfortunate that we have not been able to play the bowling lineup that we would like to," Gill had told reporters.
That is why the latest BCCI move matters. The board wants selectors to have the latest information on fitness and rehabilitation before making selection calls.