The home side have struggled for consistency and have just a single win to show in their three matches so far. Virat Kohli has stood out with the bat in the top order and Dinesh Karthik has look in fine touch coming late in the order. Apart from the two, RCB are still waiting for their big guns to get going. Skipper Faf du Plessis, Cameroon Green, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell will all be looking to shrug off their slow start to their season.