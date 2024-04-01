Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be hosting Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The home side have struggled for consistency and have just a single win to show in their three matches so far. Virat Kohli has stood out with the bat in the top order and Dinesh Karthik has look in fine touch coming late in the order. Apart from the two, RCB are still waiting for their big guns to get going. Skipper Faf du Plessis, Cameroon Green, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell will all be looking to shrug off their slow start to their season.
With RCB's bowling attack looking a bit week, the famed batters will have to do heavy lifting.
Lucknow snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Punjab Kings in their last match. Mayank Yadav's sensational pace bowling was the highlight of the game. The franchise will again want the youngster to trouble the home batters with his express pace and complement its well-rounded bowling unit.
KL Rahul's fitness will also be under close watch and it remains to be seen whether he returns or Nicholas Pooran continues to lead the visitors.
Both teams would have the chance to move on to four points with a win in this game. Here is how you can watch it on TV and Online.
Live Streaming Information
When will the RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 15th match of IPL 2024 will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the match In Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the match In Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the match In Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Akash Deep, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.