Cricket

PAK, NZ To Play Qualifiers To Get Into Next T20 World Cup? Qualifying Process Explained

In this piece we will look at the format of the 2026 T20 World Cup and see whether Pakistan, New Zealand and another big team Sri Lanka will have to face the heat of qualifying process or not

AP/Adam Hunger
Babar Azam-led Pakistan were eliminated in the opening round of T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

Last T20 World Cup's finalist, Pakistan, alongside one of the most consistent teams in ICC tournaments, New Zealand, have both been eliminated in the very first round of the 2024 edition taking place in the USA and the West Indies. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

Social media went abuzz with questions regarding whether these three teams will have to get through the qualifiers to book a place in the the next edition of the T20 World Cup set to take place in India and Sri Lanka in 2026. The speculations were further fueled by former Pakistan star pacer Shoaib Akhtar who claimed that his team will have to go through the qualifying rounds to book a place at the next T20 World Cup.

In this piece we will look at the format of the 2026 T20 World Cup and see whether Pakistan, New Zealand and another big team Sri Lanka will have to face the heat of qualifying process or not.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam throws his bat after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. - AP Photo/Adam Hunger
PCB To Crack Down On Two-NOCs Policy Following Pakistan's Disappointing T20 World Cup Showdown

BY PTI

2026 T20 World Cup format

The 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will have the same format as the ongoing edition. 20 teams divided in four pools with top two from each group going to Super 8s. The eight teams will be then divided into two groups and then the top two teams from both of them will play semifinals. The winners of the two semifinals will clash in the final.

2026 T20 World Cup Qualification Process

12 teams out of the total 20 receive automatic qualification. India and Sri Lanka have secured automatic qualification for the tournament since they are the co-hosts.

All teams that go to the Super 8s in the ongoing edition also directly qualify. So, Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa, West Indies and USA have also sealed their place at the showpiece event. One each among England/Scotland and Bangladesh/Netherlands will book their spot.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan reacts after playing a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. - (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Pakistan Exit T20 World Cup: Angry Fans Flay 'Selfish' Mohammad Rizwan As USA Enter Super 8s

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Three more teams will gain direct entry on the basis of their ICC rankings.

Will Pakistan and New Zealand have to play qualifiers?

Despite early exit in the current tournament, fans of Pakistan and New Zealand need to breath easy as it is highly unlikely that any one of them will have to go through the qualification process.

New Zealand and Pakistan are ranked sixth and seventh respectively in the ICC Men's T20I rankings. Both these teams are way ahead of others and are likely to get direct qualification for the 2026 event. Apart from these two, one more team will get direct entry.

What about other eight spots?

The remaining eight spots will be contested in regional qualifiers. Two teams will qualify through regional qualification processes of Europe, Asia and Africa, and one side each from the East Asia Pacific and Americas regions will also get a spot.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi Vows To Raise Issue Of Kashmiri Prisoners In Parliament
  2. Karnataka: Petrol, Diesel Price Up By Rs 3 With Sales Tax Hike; BJP Slams Congress, Seeks Rollback
  3. Noida Woman Alleges She Found Centipede Inside Amul Ice Cream Ordered Online | Video
  4. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  5. Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi Allocates Portfolios To Ministers; Keeps Home, Finance | Know Who Gets What
Entertainment News
  1. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  2. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
  3. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
  4. 'More Like A Private Event', Says Taapsee Pannu On Marriage With Danish Shuttler Mathias Boe
  5. Miles Teller To Feature In Paramount's 'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake
Sports News
  1. England Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Live Scores: NAM Gaining Momentum With Big Hits, But Can They Chase The Target?
  2. PAK, NZ To Play Qualifiers To Get Into Next T20 World Cup? Qualifying Process Explained
  3. Euro 2024: Kane Dreams Of Success As England Captain Aims For 'Pinnacle' Moment
  4. Queens Club Championship 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
  5. Nottingham Open Quarter-finals: Ons Jabeur Edged Out By Karolina Pliskova
World News
  1. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
  2. World Leaders Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Ukraine Peace Roadmap, Russia Absent
  3. Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed In Southern Gaza
  4. Germany: Police Kill Afghan Man Who Killed A Compatriot, Then Attacked Soccer Fans
  5. NYC Couple's $100K 'Magnet Fishing' Find Requires 9-Month Wait. Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow