AP Photo/Adam Hunger
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam throws his bat after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. AP Photo/Adam Hunger
Pakistan Cricket Board will enforce its two-NOCs policy for T20 leagues strictly following the national team’s embarrassing performance and first-round exit in the T20 World Cup in Americas. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan’s elimination was confirmed on Friday when USA joined arch-rivals India as the second team from Group A in the Super Eight round, following a washout at Lauderhill in Florida.

All players, who sign central and domestic contracts in Pakistan cricket, have to adhere to a clause which states that a player can only be issued a NOC for a maximum of two overseas leagues besides playing in the Pakistan Super League in a year.

The board has yet not issued any NOCs to youngsters Azam Khan and Saim Ayub to play in the Caribbean Premier League even though both were retained by their respective teams for this season.

Both Azam and Saim are part of Pakistan’s World Cup squad.

“The other players have also been given a clear message that the two NOC’s rule applies to both centrally and domestic contracted players and the board also reserves the right to turn down any NOC request from any player,” an official source in the board said.

The board also holds the right to refuse any NOC if it feels the player’s workload and fitness is at stake and he is required to play at home.

Pakistan are out of Super 8 contention. - AP/Adam Hunger
Pakistan Vs Ireland, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 36: When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The source said that recently in the case of Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir, who signed a contract for the Vitality Blast and The Hundred in England, was told he has already played his quota of two leagues this year.

“Mir took the argument that since he was free of any international commitments and there was no domestic event he should be allowed to play in England, he was told in clear terms this is not for him but for the board to decide,” the source said.

The board has also recently made it clear to all other cricket boards and their franchises organising their T20 leagues that until a player (s) is able to produce a PCB-issued NOC, they would be signing him at their own risk.

