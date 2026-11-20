Delhi Capitals have appointed Mahela Jayawardene as Director of Cricket of their WPL team ahead of the 2027 season
The former Sri Lanka captain returns to the franchise after 13 years, having represented and captained Delhi Daredevils in 2012 and 2013
Jayawardene previously coached Mumbai Indians to three IPL titles in 2017, 2019 and 2020
Delhi Capitals have appointed former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene as the Director of Cricket of their Women's Premier League (WPL) team ahead of the 2027 season.
Jayawardene will take charge of the franchise's cricketing operations, overseeing areas such as team strategy, talent identification and the development of players and coaching staff.
Delhi Capitals announced the appointment on X, welcoming the Sri Lankan great back to the franchise and highlighting his achievements as a T20 World Cup winner and former captain. Jayawardene led Sri Lanka to the 2014 ICC Men's T20 World Cup title.
“A T20 World Cup winner. Our former Captain. And one of the legends of the game 🐅 Welcome back home, Mahela 💙❤️,” Delhi Capitals posted.
The move marks Jayawardene's return to the Delhi franchise after more than 13 years. He represented the team, then known as Delhi Daredevils, in the 2012 and 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons and also captained the side during the latter campaign.
He most recently served as head coach of Mumbai Indians, guiding the franchise to three IPL titles in 2017, 2019 and 2020. His experience in building successful T20 sides is expected to strengthen Delhi Capitals' women's cricket programme as they look to mount a stronger challenge in the WPL.
Jayawardene welcomed the opportunity, expressing his desire to build on the team's existing strengths while improving consistency and competitiveness.
“Delhi Capitals has a strong identity and an exciting vision for the future of women’s cricket. I am delighted to take on the role of Director of Cricket for the WPL team.
“My focus will be on building on the team’s existing strengths, bringing greater consistency to performances and ensuring we continue to evolve and compete for the title. I am excited about what we can achieve together,” he said in a release.
Kiran Kumar Grandhi, co-owner of Delhi Capitals and chairman of GMR Sports, believes Jayawardene's experience and understanding of modern cricket will be important in the team's next phase of development.
“Mahela's appointment brings an added dimension of experience and strategic leadership to the women's setup. His understanding of the modern game and experience in building competitive teams will be valuable in taking Delhi Capitals Women to the next level.”
With a former international captain and three-time IPL-winning coach now at the helm of its cricketing operations, Delhi Capitals will hope to translate that experience into greater consistency and their maiden WPL title in 2027.