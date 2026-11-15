Women’s Premier League 2027 Second Leg Removed From Brabourne Stadium; BCCI Announces New Venue

P
PTI
Published at:

The BCCI has shifted the Mumbai leg of the Women’s Premier League 2027—scheduled from January 26 to February 7—from Brabourne Stadium following an ICC request

image Prefer on Google
Women’s Premier League 2027 Second Leg Mumbai Wankhede Stadium BCCI
BCCI Representative Image. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Wankhede Stadium replaces Brabourne Stadium to host the Mumbai leg of WPL 2027

  • The venue shift follows an ICC request due to CCI hosting the upcoming ICC Women's Champions Trophy

  • The tournament will from January 14 to February 7, 2027, split between Vadodara and Mumbai

The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the Mumbai leg of the fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League early next year, the BCCI announced on Sunday.

The Mumbai leg of the tournament was earlier scheduled to be hosted by the Cricket Club of India at the Brabourne Stadium.

The WPL 2027 is set to be played from January 14 to February 7, with Vadodara being the other host city. The first leg of WPL 2027 will be held at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara from January 14-24, while the second leg will be played in Mumbai from January 26 until the tournament’s conclusion.

During its 95th Annual General Meeting, the Mumbai Cricket Association had formally requested the BCCI to consider it for hosting matches as well in case of any changes to the schedules of future series.

The BCCI said the WPL schedule had been changed as the CCI will also co-host the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's Champions Trophy in the T20 format, leaving insufficient time for the pitches to recover.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the Mumbai leg of the Women’s Premier League 2027 will now be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, instead of the Brabourne Stadium at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). The dates and fixtures will remain unchanged,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Related Content
Kiran Navghire has slammed a 31-ball 57 in the Women's Premier League. - X/wplt20
WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey Among Top 10 Most Expensive Buys - Photo: X/Women's Premier League

“The WPL Governing Council approved the original venues and dates for the fifth edition of the TATA WPL at its meeting on 15 September 2026. Under the approved schedule, the Mumbai leg, comprising Match Nos. 12 to 20, the Eliminator and the Final, was to be played at CCI between 26 January and 7 February 2027.”

“As CCI is also scheduled to host the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027, commencing on 14 February, the interval between the conclusion of the TATA WPL and the start of the multi-nation tournament would not provide sufficient time for the pitches to recover,” the board added.

The BCCI said it had changed the venue following a request from the ICC.

“The change follows a request from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift the matches scheduled to be played at CCI. The WPL Committee has approved the change, with Wankhede Stadium now set to host all 11 matches of the Mumbai leg,” the BCCI said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories