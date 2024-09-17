Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli In India Nets Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests

On the day, Bumrah, who bowled a lot to Jaiswal twice got him clean bowled and beat the outside edge of his bat number of times. Bumrah, got the ball to shape away from Jaiswal, who was seen beaten for pace and swing. He certainly didn't look in best of touch and it wasn't pleasant sight to find his stumps flying all over the place as he was seen playing with hard hands trying to push hard at deliveries.