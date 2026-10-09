Josh Philippe, Sam Konstas Half-Centuries And Spencer Johnson’s Spell Power Australia A To 69-run win over India A

Australia A beat India A by 69 runs in the second one-day match on Friday
Josh Philippe made 58 and Sam Konstas scored 67 as Australia A posted 275 all out
Spencer Johnson took crucial wickets as India A were bowled out for 206
The result gave Australia A an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series
Australia A beat India A by 69 runs in the second one-day match on Friday and went 2-0 ahead in the three-match series.
Josh Philippe made 58 off 58 balls and Sam Konstas struck 67 off 88 as Australia A totalled 275 all out. India A were then all out for 206 in 45.2 overs, even though Rajat Patidar made 67 off 82 balls. Spencer Johnson delivered the decisive blows in the chase.
The loss also deepened India A’s batting concerns. Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan and Ruturaj Gaikwad failed again, leaving the hosts behind early and exposing an inexperienced middle order.
Philippe Konstas Stand
Philippe and Konstas put on 101 for the second wicket, the foundation of Australia A’s 275 in 49.5 overs.
Philippe’s innings was well paced and came after his cheap dismissal in the first match. The 29-year-old worked Nishant Sindhu for back-to-back fours, including an inside-out shot through extra cover. He brought up his fifty with a boundary off Yash Thakur after 53 balls.
At the other end, Konstas was more measured, though he did launch Arshad Khan for six early in the innings. He raised his fifty in 69 balls. But neither batter could go on: Philippe fell to Sindhu and Konstas to Arshad, leaving Australia A 168 for three after 30 overs.
India A answered with wickets at regular intervals and were held to 107 in the last 20 overs as the final seven wickets went down.
India A Collapse
The target of 276 never looked enough, but India A were rocked by the early exits of Padikkal (1), Gaikwad (12) and Sudharsan (13).
Patidar was the senior presence in the middle order and he made an 82-ball 67, but he never really got the help he needed.
Patidar and Nishant Sindhu put together 51 for the fifth wicket, India A’s best stand of the innings. Once Spencer Johnson removed Patidar, there was no real fight left in India A. Johnson also dismissed Padikkal and Suryansh Shedge as the hosts were all out for 206 with a little over four overs left. Anukul Roy finished on 34 not out.
Brief scores: Australia A: 275 all out in 49.5 overs (Josh Philippe 58, Sam Konstas 67; Arshad Khan 3/56) beat India A: 206 all out in 45.2 overs (Rajat Patidar 67, Anukul Roy 34 not out; Spencer Johnson 3/35) by 69 runs.