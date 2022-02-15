Youth Leader And Social Activist Anil Chopra’s Work For The Students Of Rajasthan University Is Admirable

The most valuable asset India has is that it is home to one fifth of the world’s youth population. When the youth population is large, it offers a steady workforce as well as better work opportunities. Bringing a change in the socio-economic and political scenario, youth leader Anil Chopra is working towards building a new India. Born and brought up in the rural region near Jaipur, Rajasthan, he began his career in politics with humble beginnings.

Before embarking on his journey, Anil completed his education with a Master’s degree in Arts and a specialisation in Sociology. Being the former president of the University of Rajasthan’s Student Union, he has extended his support to many students in different instances. One such incident was when Anil played a crucial role in helping students of Rajasthan University get degrees after 12 years. Apart from this, Anil Chopra has been the National Secretary at NSUI (National Students’ Union of India).

During his presidential run at the Rajasthan University Student Union in 2014-2015, Anil Chopra with his team installed more than 92 CCTV cameras which cost around Rs 55 lakhs. It is surprising to know that the university did not have surveillance cameras then. Not only this, the youth leader in the university’s manifesto helped 5000 students in opening zero balance savings accounts. With his focus on academics and sports, Anil Chopra has encouraged students to excel in other co-curricular activities as well.

One such example is the International Ghoomar Festival that was organised for students where more than 20 universities participated in the event. To boost the morale of sports personalities, Anil Chopra has organised sporting events and tournaments in the rural areas of Jaipur. The Jaipur Gramin Lok Sabha Cricket Mahakumbh was organised in 2019 to promote the deserving sportsmen from his parliamentary constituency.

As Anil Chopra continues doing phenomenal work for the people of his constituency, he has diligently helped in solving the issues faced by them. Drawing inspiration from his mentor, Sachin Pilot, the young and dynamic leader is hopeful to bring a change in society. On the professional side, Anil Chopra is currently preparing to contest elections as an MP for the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha Constituency.