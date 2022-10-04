Xiroverse To Launch Its Web3 Gaming Application 'Xiro App' In Q4 2022

The London-based Web3 and Metaverse-focused tech start-up with global ambitions transform any smartphone into a Web3 gaming platform by providing seamless access to the Metaverse.

With over 250K signups for its gaming app waitlist, Xiroverse announced the launch of the Xiro app, a 'Proof of Game' protocol-based lifestyle application. The app allows users to reform their mobile phones into a powerful Web3 and Metaverse gaming platform with SocialFi & GameFi features. What is being described as "ground-breaking" by experts in the industry, the Xiro App is currently in closed testing with hundreds of users and on track to launch to the public in December 2022. Although the app's full specifications, functionality, and roadmap remain under wraps, Xiroverse boasts its app's user-friendliness, making it easier for users to use blockchain technology and Web3. The app will give users Non-Fungible and Fungible Tokens, an in-app marketplace, built-in crypto wallets, a protocol-based token mining software, and hundreds of games. Xiroverse takes Web3 gaming into eSports with the Xiro App and will launch tournaments in partnership with its sponsors.

The Xiroverse engineering and business teams have been working over the last seven months to build the application, removing all the complexities of Web3 for their users. Roshan George, the founder of Xiroverse, told Outlook, "Xiroverse is building an ecosystem that's free to access and easy to sign up to. It will be as simple as creating a new social media account. We will take care of all the Web3 complexities in the background. We will even allocate some tokens for gamers to use the app. The goal is to introduce people to Web3 and the Metaverse via gaming by changing the Web3 user onboarding from a 6-8 step process to a 1 step process."

Xiroverse provides its technical and blockchain infrastructure for gaming studios and developers to onboard millions of games into Web3 and the Metaverse. The start-up aspires to be a one-stop-shop for all things Web3 and Metaverse by creating a wholly immersive and community-focused experience in which individuals will gain digital ownership over how they spend time on the internet.

What is Xiroverse?

Xiroverse is a Web3 and Metaverse platform building an IRL environment from scratch. Xiroverse has a "business-first" strategy with long-term aims, challenging the current Web3 paradigm and making history in the sector by changing how consumers and businesses interact with Web3 and the Metaverse. Xiroverse has created a new Web3 business model to onboard the following billion users into Web3. Xiroverse currently has four key pillars:Xiro App is a 'Proof of Play' mobile application that turns a player's smartphone into a Web3 gaming platform. The primary objective is to enroll the following billion individuals while providing a seamless user experience at zero initial cost. The single-step user onboarding process removes all present entry hurdles to Web3. Users no longer need to pay a gas fee, open a centralized exchange account on Coinbase or Binance, buy cryptocurrencies like Ethereum or Solana, set up a cryptocurrency wallet, transfer tokens, and so on.

Xiro Card NFT is the start-up's first NFT project to onboard the earliest patrons into its ecosystem. The aim is to leverage the experience of the Web3 natives and early pioneers to help onboard the next billion users. Holders will get an opportunity to grow with the business, earning perks and rewards along the way as Xiroverse develops into the Metaverse.

Xiroverse Business is focused on getting gaming firms and creators into Web3 and the Metaverse. Xiroverse will also provide businesses access to their marketplace, launchpad, and Xiro app and help them bridge their businesses to the new digital era. The possibilities are limitless, from connecting Web2 games to Web3 and the Metaverse to changing existing Web2 games into Web3 games. A $1 million Web3 and Metaverse Investment Fund from Xiroverse will assist gaming studios and developers with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure.

Xiroversity is a platform where users can learn more about blockchain technology and Web3. Xiroverse aims to grow Xiroversity into the go-to place for learning about digital ownership, blockchain, and the future of digital interactions, whether you are a consumer or developer interested in building within the ecosystem.

Future of Web3 and the Metaverse

As technology advances and converges, the industry will be at an inflection point that will see investment and technological advancement soar as more businesses wake up to the vast realm of emerging opportunities. We already see early movement in that direction, with Facebook changing its name to Meta. Meta has committed $10 billion to develop its Metaverse, and Microsoft broke records by acquiring Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. According to a report published by McKinsey & Company and Citi Bank, the Metaverse could be valued at $5 - $13 trillion by 2030.

Roshan George told Outlook that Xiroverse is not planning on directly competing with significant corporations initially but will create a unique, community-focused niche within the Metaverse. "Our initial focus is to capture market share by onboarding users and gaming studios into the Web3 and Metaverse space. This will be achieved by providing a unique community-focused experience for users and partnering with multiple businesses and gaming studios. We will build Xiroverse block by block, driven by our North Star, to remove all barriers and pain points for users and businesses to gain access to Web3 and the Metaverse."