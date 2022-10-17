Vivacity Reviews: Ingredients, Side Effects, Negative Complaints! (Hormonal Harmony Balance Now)

Hormones are chemical substances that affect various processes. The body requires various hormones to function optimally.

Some hormones support immunity, metabolism, sleep, digestion, and growth. Overproduction or underproduction of a specific hormone can affect overall health.

Recent studies indicate that hormonal imbalance could be the reason for weight gain and the inability to shed weight. Chemicals associated with hunger, metabolism, and fullness can hinder one from achieving their ideal body weight. Exercising and restrictive dieting may not support fat loss unless hormonal issues are solved.

What triggers hormonal imbalance? Multiple studies indicate that unhealthy eating and lifestyle habits are the leading cause of hormonal problems.

Overconsumption of processed foods, a sedentary lifestyle, high-stress levels, and poor sleep quality may affect the production and function of chemical neurotransmitters.

Vivacity formula is a revolutionary product that can balance various hormones and restore optimal health. What are its ingredients? How does it work? Continue reading this review to find out more about Vivacity dietary supplements.

What is Vivacity Dietary Formula?

Vivacity by Hormonal Harmony is a daily supplement comprising 28 ingredients that are scientifically proven to enhance health and provide hormonal balance now. The manufacturer explains that the formulation is based on ancient ingredients that restore hormonal balance and metabolism, among other benefits.

Vivacity dietary supplement is in the form of easy-to-swallow capsules. The creator claims that each ingredient is in the correct medication dosages to offer users various health benefits. Vivacity can improve metabolism, fight cravings, increase energy levels, and support performance.

Available only through the official website, Vivacity creators claim that the supplement is safe, convenient, and affordable. It supposedly eliminates the need to engage in shocking workouts, count calories, or eat restrictive diets. The formulation is ideal for adults looking for a safe weight management cum metabolic-boosting formulation.

How Does Vivacity Work?

Vivacity makers claim that hormonal issues are the root of weight gain. The 28 components of each capsule seek to fight issues that cause hormonal malfunction. The formulation is rich in adaptogens, immune boosters, nootropics, and mood-soothing ingredients to restore healthy hormone levels.

Vivacity’s creator claims that NPY is why it is hard to maintain a healthy weight. NPY supposedly triggers an overproduction of cortisol and hunger hormones and slows the metabolism, unlike previous research that showed that high cortisol levels cause unhealthy cravings. Consequently, it becomes easier to gain than to lose weight.

The once-a-day capsules purportedly have adaptogens that support stress management and relaxation and improve sleep quality. The formulation has nootropics that restore brain health, combat brain fog, and optimize cognitive functions.

Vivacity dietary formulation is rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidants that collectively boost immunity. Healthy inflammations and minimal free radicals amplify cellular health and support hormonal functions. The supplement can also improve insulin sensitivity making it easy for the body to utilize stored fat.

Hormonal Harmony's Vivacity supplement makers reason that proper sleep is essential in restoring cellular health and boosting immunity. Thus, each serving has sleep-boosting nutrients that alleviate stress and improve relaxation . Similarly, Vivacity can balance moods and alleviate anxiety, enabling users to enjoy quality sleep.

Hormones Affecting Weight

Insulin

Produced by the islets of Langerhans in the pancreas, Insulin is crucial in glucose storage. It prevents excess sugar in the bloodstream, particularly after digestion, from affecting the overall body metabolism. Insulin aids the body in storing extra sugar in fat cells, muscles, and the liver. Similarly, Insulin can convert the stored fat into glucose and energy when the sugar levels drop.

Insulin resistance is a medical condition that prevents the cells from responding to Insulin. Consequently, it causes a rise in blood sugar levels that can be fatal. Eating low-carb and well-balanced foods can promote insulin sensitivity. Additionally, regular exercise and better sleep may prevent insulin resistance.

Neuropeptide Y (NPY)

NPY is the "Master Switch Hormone" produced in the brain and nervous system. It can slow down metabolic rates and increase appetite causing obesity and weight gain. Recent studies indicate that NPY can also trigger unhealthy inflammations, increasing the risk of weight and getting weight-related health issues.

Estrogen

Estrogen is a female-dominant hormone associated with an increase in fat mass. High estrogen levels are linked to an increase in appetite and fat cells. Experts recommend maintaining healthy estrogen levels to prevent weight gain.

Cortisol

Also known as the stress hormone, cortisol is essential in preparing the body for flight or fight during a crisis. However, chronic high levels of cortisol trigger emotional or stress-related cravings, low metabolism, and increase the chances of weight gain.

Ghrelin

Ghrelin is a hunger hormone that alerts the brain that the stomach is empty and needs food. It primarily increases appetite levels leading to overeating.

Leptin

Leptin is the opposite of ghrelin in that it alerts the brain that you are full and thus the need to stop eating. Leptin resistance can cause overeating, increasing fat cells and weight gain.

Vivacity Ingredients

Vivacity is rich in various plant-based minerals, vitamins, and nutrients to enhance hormonal functions, among other health benefits. The maker claims it has 28 carefully selected and science-based ingredients in optimal dosages. The key ingredients include:

Purple Velvet Beans

Purple velvet beans are common in Indian villages. The Kannikar tribe in India has used the ingredient for numerous generations to balance hormones, raise the metabolism, and improve sexual health. Scientifically known as munica pruriens, the purple bean contains natural compounds that raise energy levels. Additionally, it can restore healthy insulin levels and inhibit the master switch hormone from elevating appetite levels. Purple beans can also balance moods and improve sleep quality, allowing different cells to revitalize and rejuvenate.

Adaptogens (Ashwagandha, Rhodiola, and Bacopa)

Vivacity makers explain that stress levels elevate cortisol and stimulate the NPY hormone. The different adaptogens inside the supplement stabilize the stress hormone and improve stress management. Ashwagandha, Rhodiola, and Bacopa are scientifically proven to diminish stress levels and support relaxation. Similarly, the formulation can improve the neurotransmitters' functions allowing the body to respond positively to internal and external stresses.

Nootropics (Bacopa, GABA, and Lutein)

Nootropics aim at improving the brain and cognitive functions. Better brain performance allows the healthy production of different hormones that support weight management. Vivacity nootropics stabilize the different hormones such as Insulin, ghrelin, leptin, and NPY, consequently boosting a healthy metabolism. Similarly, nootropics can augment concentration, energy, focus, and mental clarity.

Immune Boosters (Chamomile, hawthorn, Hops, Vitamins, St. John’s Wart)

Vivacity creators claim that a robust immune response can improve hormone levels. It supports healthy melatonin levels, restores circadian rhythm, and allows users to enjoy quality sleep each night. Chamomile extracts are potent mood soothing plus immune boosters. Vivacity has vitamins B1 and B2, and niacin is clinically proven to protect cells against oxidative damage. Similarly, the vitamins raise immunity and provide the body with enough white blood cells to clear infections.

Minerals (Calcium, Potassium, Magnesium, and Zinc)

The body requires various mineral ions to transport hormones and improve their functions. Particular mineral deficiency can alter the production of various hormones and slow some biochemical processes. For example, Zinc is crucial in maintaining healthy metabolic rates and stimulating thermogenesis. Various studies indicate that low zinc levels increase the risk of developing cardiovascular and diabetes issues. Potassium, magnesium, and calcium aid the body in fighting unhealthy inflammations. As a result, low mineral levels can cause chronic pain, particularly in the joints, slow recovery, and reduce immunity.

Vivacity has 28 ingredients, although the creator does not provide their exact dosage upfront. However, the creator firmly claims that each capsule is created in a US-based facility that complies with the recommended health and manufacturing guidelines. All Vivacity ingredients are also from pure sources, and there are zero harmful chemicals, GMOs, stimulants, or addictive elements.

Vivacity Dosage, Side Effects, and Results

Dosage: Per Vivacity’s official website, Hormonal Harmony suggests users should consume two capsules, preferably in the morning before breakfast. The pills are easy to swallow and natural.

Side Effects: Vivacity makers claim that thousands have tried the formula, and there are zero reports of users getting nasty side effects from using the formulation. However, consumers must ensure they are not allergic to any 28 Vivacity ingredients. Similarly, all users must consult their physician before using the formula.

Results: The creators of the Vivacity dietary formula warn that the product is not a medication. Thus, the results from using the metabolic boosting formula may vary. Some users may experience health improvements after using the formulation for a few days. However, users looking for optimal results should use Vivacity for three to six months. Additionally, it is best to maintain healthy eating and improve your overall lifestyle to experience better results.

Vivacity Features and Benefits

● Vivacity dietary formula is available without a prescription

● All Vivacity ingredients are natural, and there is zero risk of developing side effects

● Vivacity capsules can diminish appetite and cravings, making it easy to adopt healthy eating habits

● It can improve metabolic rates and support weight loss

● It can balance moods and alleviate stress levels

● Vivacity ingredients may improve the immune response and reduce the risk of developing health issues.

● It may enhance sleep quality

● Vivacity may support sexual health

● It can boost brain and cognitive health

Vivacity Pricing

Customers can purchase Vivacity dietary formula only via the official website. The creator is currently running a discount on all orders. However, purchasing the product in bulk attracts better pricing and free US shipping. Vivacity typically ships the product in any US state in less than six business days. Additionally, all orders are protected by a 180-day money-back guarantee.

Conclusion

Hormonal Harmony Vivacity is a dietary formula rich in 28 ingredients that can improve health and allow for rapid hormonal balance. Now, the formula supposedly balances various hormones, thus optimizing metabolism, immunity, sleep, and cognition, among other health benefits, but it is made by a very reputable company who goes the extra mile in making sure the product's potency and purity is in tip-top shape. By taking two Vivacity pills, users receive various plant-based minerals, vitamins, and nutrients that can restore their health according to the official manufacturer Hormonal Harmony.

