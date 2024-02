Founded in 2012, AhaGuru stands out as a premier online learning platform, dedicated to providing a distinctive educational experience focused on building robust foundations in Science and Mathematics for students from Class 5 to 12. Renowned as India’s preferred platform, AhaGuru has played a pivotal role in preparing students for competitive exams such as IIT JEE, NEET, and BITSAT. The institution’s success is attributed to its unwavering commitment to concept clarity and genuine understanding.

Led by S. Gomathi, Co-Founder and CEO, an accomplished educator with extensive experience, AhaGuru places a strong emphasis on innovative teaching methodologies. Gomathis accolades include the “Young Leader Award under 40” in Education and recognition as one of the “Top 10 Inspiring Women in 2022”.

Dr. Balaji Sampath, Founder and Chief Product Officer, an IIT Madras alumnus and a distinguished educator, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the institution. His unique approach to Physics and Math education, coupled with his innovative problem-solving techniques, has garnered widespread acclaim. A recipient of multiple awards, including the Ashoka Lemelson Inventor Award, Dr. Balaji Sampath’s contributions extend beyond AhaGuru, as he also founded AID India, a non-profit organization dedicated to the education of underprivileged children.

Together, Gomathi and Dr. Balaji Sampath steered AhaGuru towards continuous excellence in Maths and Science learning.

