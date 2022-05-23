Monday, May 23, 2022
The Contemporary Artist Saheba Atal Shared Her Exquisite Imagination 

Saheba Atal is well-known for working with  mixed mediums. She is also a writer, Saheba has published two books ‘Urban Insanity’ and ‘Pinky Aunty’s Gym for the Soul’. 

 Saheba Atal, Artist

Updated: 23 May 2022 3:49 pm

Art has been integral parts of our lives.  Since the older times gifted artists were appreciated for their skills and expression for thoughts. Whenever we look at an art piece we wonder about the idea as to how the artist is expressing their feelings and emotions and what actually  they want a viewer to feel about it. It is through their art an artist convey their expression or feelings to their audience. Saheba Atal, a contemporary artist, knows very well what she wants to share with the audience. “I work to spread, inspiration, love and peace.”

She is herself inspired by the principle of  ‘nirbhau, nirvair’ that believes we should live our lives ‘without fear and without hate ’. She tries to portray her heart with inspiring feelings.   She wants to share her thoughts and ideologies through her art, when everyone can look and enjoy and also get inspired to get up and live their lives freely. “There are many instances, we ask ourselves to get along with others, but we should get up and take hold of our lives and live it freely, '' she shares her thoughts.

Saheba Atal is  well-known for working with  mixed mediums. She is also a writer, Saheba has published two books; ‘Urban Insanity’ and ‘Pinky Aunty’s Gym for the Soul’. Urban Insanity talks about the unconventional, ever changing and astonishing urban cultures across many ideologies through short stories and essays. ‘ Pinky Aunty’s Gym for the Soul’ is a collection of poetry that takes the reader through the journey of a woman’s emotions and her journey to empowering herself
Taking a leap of faith, she shares “I believe in courage that helps to create the real you.”

She is a very inspiring personality and we wish her all the love and luck.
 

