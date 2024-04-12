Since the start of the year, the crypto market has continued to surge with bullish momentum. Notably, the Bitcoin Halving and Doge Day scheduled in April 2024 have added to investors’ excitement, who are eager for more gains. However, choosing potentially lucrative cryptos can be a bit challenging.
Thankfully, there is help! This expert guide will help you discover the top ten cryptos with the highest potential in April 2024. These cryptos showcase strong market performance, virality, and emerging technology that will be significant in the upcoming bull run. Therefore, consider them right now to enjoy premium profits this year.
Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE): The Newest Multi-Chain Meme Coin
Dogeverse is the latest addition to the meme coin frenzy and has captivated investors within the short time of its launch. This meme project aims to become the first multi-chain dog-themed coin, ready to extend its reach to top-tier blockchain networks.
So far, Dogeverse is available on Polygon, Ethereum, and Binance chains, with upcoming launches on Solana, Avalanche, and Base networks.
Besides its multi-chain functionality, Dogeverse attracts staking rewards for early backers of its ecosystem. Right now, investors and token holders can enjoy upwards of 1,400% returns during its presale phase, which helps them amplify their holdings and offer long-term appeal to their investments.
Remarkably, investors have trooped in to support Dogeverse, evidenced by the $890,000+ raised within a few hours of the presale launch. Furthermore, the project team aims to ensure the scarcity of DOGEVERSE tokens by releasing 15% of its supply for its presale event and 10% towards staking rewards.
The scarcity factor, multi-chain presence, and virality position Dogeverse as a promising investment opportunity. Do well to get involved in this project as soon as possible. Also, for the latest updates and insights on this project, follow Dogeverse on its social media platforms.
Slothana (SLOTH): A Solana Meme Coin Making Waves in its Presale
Slothana is another April’s best buy, emerging as the newest and biggest SOL-based coin. This project draws inspiration from its successful predecessor, SLERF, by adopting a straightforward presale phase. This phase eliminates tiered price stages or countdown timers to ensure fairness for all participants.
Getting involved in Slothana’s presale is easy. You can send $SOL to the project’s designated wallet address (EnSawje2vQSQKtGbPYdXEuYKm2sHgeLKJTqCmrDErKEA), and you will receive SLOTH tokens in your wallet promptly. For every 1 SOL sent, you receive 10,000 SLOTH tokens in your wallet. Alternatively, you can connect your Solana-compatible wallet on the project’s presale website and purchase SLOTH.
After its presale event, the Slothana team plans to list the project’s token on top-tier centralized exchanges like Binance or MEXC. While the timing for the end of the presale is unknown, the project has raised over $10 million within a few weeks, indicating investors’ support.
The project hasn’t released utility or tokenomics plans. Still, it has rumored ties with the successful Smog token team per the projects’ interactions on social media. Investors can expect more updates regarding the project’s direction as we approach Doge Day.
Until then, you can join the SLOTH investment train, scoop up the tokens, and brace for exponential gains soon. Also, stay close to Slothana’s official channels for more news and updates.
5TH Scape (5SCAPE): A Revolutionary Crypto Platform Ready to Revolutionize VR and AR Experiences
5th Scape is a new blockchain platform that will revolutionize virtual experiences by combining augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and gaming elements. 5th Scape is positioned as a leading crypto project in this explosive VR and gaming market thanks to its innovative and token benefits.
The project’s native token, 5SCAPE, is central to its ecosystem, which powers all transactions within the platform. Token holders can enjoy exclusive access to several VR gaming experiences in the ecosystem, including Soccer, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), and cricket simulations. The project also provides VR headsets and gaming chairs for hyper-realistic gameplay and immersive visual experiences.
5th Scape has a total token supply of 5.2 billion SCAPE, with 80% allocated for its ongoing presale. So far, the project has raised an impressive $4.5 million, and its tokens are priced at $0.00285. After its presale, the project plans to list 5SCAPE at $0.01, a 250% increase for individuals who invest now.
Additionally, it aims to evolve and expand its offerings in the coming months, making it a promising investment opportunity. 5th Scape is on a mission to guarantee significant investment returns in the GameFi space; don’t miss out!
Dogecoin20 (DOGE20): A Dogecoin Successor With Unique Staking Capabilities
Dogecoin20 is another meme project swiftly gaining attention as another dog-themed coin ready for explosive price pumps in the coming months. However, this project offers a modern twist to the meme coin frenzy by embracing a finite token supply and an eco-friendly Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. This innovative approach invites token holders to stake DOGE20 tokens and earn an impressive staking yield of over 40%.
According to the project’s whitepaper, 15% of the DOGE20 tokens are allocated to staking rewards to incentivize holders to contribute to the network’s stability and growth. 12.5% of this allocation will be distributed in the first year and the remainder in subsequent years.
Dogecoin20 has gained quick popularity in the meme coin space thanks to its strong affiliation with the beloved Doge character and vast crypto fanbase. Remarkably, Dogecoin20 made quite a statement during its presale event, raising over $10 million.
Interested users still have a chance to secure their spots with this project, as DOGE20 is priced at $0.00022 per token. The countdown for token launch and listings coincides with Dogecoin Day, and investors can expect overnight gains from this project. Take advantage of this project right now before it is too late. Also, follow the project on Twitter and Telegram channel for more updates.
SpongeBob Token V2 (SPONGE V2): The Biggest Upgrade to Viral SPONGE Token
SpongeBob Token V2, the second version of the viral SPONGE token, emerges as a compelling investment opportunity for crypto enthusiasts. Did you miss out on SPONGE’s 100x pump? This new project aims to surpass its predecessor’s success by introducing new utilities.
The upcoming Play-to-Earn (P2E) game is an interesting feature that adds engagement to the project. Users can use SPONGE V2 tokens to access the game, compete in tournaments, and earn more crypto rewards. The project also introduces a stake-to-bridge mechanism, allowing V1 holders to easily migrate to V2 and earn passive rewards.
The SPONGE team is eager to provide another 100x returns for loyal and new investors as it attempts to secure top-tier exchange listings like Binance and OKX. This project aims to grow on the current meme coin frenzy, offering enhanced features and substantial annual yields. Endeavor to take advantage of this next meme project that is sure to pump in April 2024 and beyond.
Smog Token (SMOG): A Successful Meme Project Ready For More Explosive Gains
Smog token has emerged as a standout meme project with explosive potential for April 2024. Since its fair launch on the Jupiter platform in February 2024, this project has witnessed an incredible growth trajectory, soaring by over 10,000% in market cap.
Smog token has extended its reach beyond the Solana network by integrating with Ethereum. As such, token holders can purchase and stake the project’s native token, SMOG, within the ecosystem and reap up to 42% in Annual Percentage Yields.
Another defining feature of Smog is its viral airdrop campaign, where the team has allocated 35% (490 million) of its 1.4 billion SMOG towards this event. Interested users can participate by holding SMOG and trading on exchanges listing the token.
Furthermore, the project has allocated another 50% of its supply towards marketing to increase its visibility and gain virality over time. The remainder of the supply is dedicated to maintaining liquidity on centralized and decentralized exchanges. Smog token trades at $0.13, with a fully diluted market cap of over $150 million. More developments are in the works for Smog token. You have a chance to take advantage of its current price action and enjoy even more gains in the upcoming bullish cycle.
Scorpio Casino (SCORP): A New GameFi Blockchain Project With Impressive Features
Scorpio Casino is a new platform to revolutionize the GameFi space, providing extraordinary gains to loyal holders and investors. This platform is set to offer a 40% casino rebate on presale purchases, which can be used to access various casino games, including Blackjack, slots, and live dealers.
Online gambling is a multi-billion-dollar industry, so the potential for SCORP tokens is substantial. The project holds a comprehensive license from Curacao eGaiming and receives a smart contract audit by SolidProof. Furthermore, presale participants can win $250,000 worth of SCORP tokens in the project giveaway. Take advantage of this promising project that will make waves in the crypto gambling space.
Solana (SOL): A Robust Ecosystem With Advanced Features
Solana is a robust blockchain network that boasts efficiency, scalability, speed, and minimal transaction fees. Often dubbed the Ethereum killer, Solana’s network handles over 50,000 transactions per second and offers low transaction costs. As such, it is a perfect platform to launch decentralized applications (dApps) like metaverses, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn (P2E) games.
The project’s native token, SOL, has been stellar, boasting a 350x increase since its 2020 launch. Despite recent network congestion, the project is sure to return to its all-time high of $260 and provide more gains in the coming months. With a market cap of over $75 billion and a solid use case, investors can be confident in Solana’s future potential in 2024 and beyond.
Binance Coin (BNB): The Native Coin of Binance Exchange
Binance Coin stands out as a significant coin backed by the reputable Binance exchange. It offers an excellent opportunity to gain exposure to Binance’s extensive and growing ecosystem. Despite recent regulatory challenges, it continues to dominate the crypto exchange industry.
Furthermore, Binance's aggressive and sustainable burning program further enhances BNB's appeal. Over $450 million BNB was taken out of circulation in the most recent quarterly burn. This ongoing program aims to reduce the original BNB supply by 50% for long-term sustainability and viability. This coin is worth placing under your investment radar as a coin with massive potential in 2024 and beyond.
Arbitrum (ARB): A Scalable Altcoin Project
Arbitrum is another crypto asset with significant growth potential. This project offers layer-2 solutions to the ERC-20 ecosystems, including stablecoins, metaverses, and Play-to-Earn games. Over 260 projects, including Tether, Maker, and Uniswap, are bridged to Arbitrum, allowing them to maintain Ethereum’s security while operating at lower costs.
Furthermore, Arbitrum offers project scalability and can process thousands of transactions per second. Its native coin, ARB, helps deploy smart contracts, which are expected to increase in value as more projects are integrated. ARB’s current market cap stands at $4 billion and is traded around $1.5 to $1.6, which makes it a compelling investment to check out.
Final Thoughts
There you have it! The crypto market offers numerous opportunities for short and long-term gains. This guide has been expertly curated to provide the best ten cryptos with high potential for April 2024. These cryptos boast virality, innovative utilities, and community support that will propel them to newer highs in the coming weeks.
If you are a beginner exploring crypto or an experienced investor looking to diversify, these assets offer guaranteed returns throughout the year. Therefore, do not miss out on these projects and enjoy a boost in your portfolio in this bull run.
Frequently Asked Questions and Answers (FAQs)
1. How are the top cryptos for April 2024 selected?
This guide considers market performance, strong fundamentals, and community support of these crypto projects. These factors help investors get ahead of these remarkable projects and enjoy premium gains in April 2024.
2. Can I lose funds during crypto investments?
Investing in cryptos comes with risks due to the volatile market. As such, it is vital to always Do Your Own Research (DYOR) before making an investment decision.
3. How can I purchase these high-potential assets for April 2024?
Purchasing these cryptos is straightforward; you can either navigate to their official platforms (for those in presale) or check CoinMarketCap for projects already listed on exchanges.
4. What events can impact these cryptos’ prices?
Two major events in April 2024 could catalyze a bullish market. They include the Bitcoin halving (April 19) and Dogecoin Day (April 20). Thus, it is imperative to buy these assets before these events so that you can enjoy the best profits of the year.
5. Can I diversify my investment?
Diversifying your investment helps mitigate risks and maximize potential returns. However, only invest what you can afford to lose.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.