Shivani Movaliya and Surali Ribadiya Co-founders of ‘Shurui Studio’ Talk About Their Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry Brand

We are all familiar with Marilyn Monroe’s iconic song “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend!”. An ingenious female entrepreneur duo has taken these lyrics to heart and are busy making inroads to make sure this friendship stays unblemished and flourishes.

Sisters-in-law, Shivani and Surali share more than just an ordinary familial bond. They are co-founders who joined hands to revolutionizing the diamond industry forever.

The Genesis

Diamonds were not a stranger to Surali, who was born in a third generation diamontaire family. Surali fondly reminisces “Summer holidays would be spent at my grandfather’s office, being an innocent observer to the trade” Born and brought up in the diamond capital, Antwerp, Surali holds an MSc. Entrepreneurship.

For Shivani, it was more of a love affair which started when she moved to NYC to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in International Business Management. “I was exposed to contemporary jewelry brands, which piqued my interest. I returned to India and enrolled myself in GIA’s (Gemological Institute of America) diamond grading course, to educate myself about all things diamond. I was irresistibly drawn and I still am” she quipped.

Building on their vision

Coming from a strong family background in the industry and an innate love for jewelry was not the only thing that propelled them into the industry. Surali opens up on the focal point of their partnership- Sustainability. “Ever since I found out about lab-grown diamonds, I’ve been in awe of them. The ability to create the hardest material known to mankind, above the earth is astonishing. When I studied this process and understood more about lab-grown diamonds, I realized we had a 100% sustainable alternative to mined diamonds. Creating lab-grown diamond jewelry would give the public the option to choose better for the planet and better for themselves.” She was disappointed with the lack of awareness andavailability of brands offering contemporary designs. Shivani added “While lab grown diamonds are not a new concept, the availability and access to contemporary daily-wear jewelry is where the gap lies. Surali and I saw eye to eye on the possibility of making this a reality with our background in business and diamonds. Though there is a great deal of conversation about sustainability in the fashion industry with regards to fabrics, working conditions and the cycle of fast fashion, the jewelry industry was missing this high-octane movement. There is a need to propel buyers towards making better decisions by presenting better alternatives to them. We are working towards ushering in this wave of consciousness into the spotlight with jewelry pieces across design sensibilities”

Envisioning a sustainable jewelry community

“We are serious when we talk about sustainability, it is not an afterthought but one of the key focuses of our business. Our diamonds are cultivated in our state-of-the- art facility, where we replicate the natural diamond growing process, sans the negative social and environmental impacts. Shurui brings beautiful contemporary fine jewelry crafted in 14K Gold and Lab-Grown Diamonds'' shares Surali with great pride.

Noting key buyer insights, Shivani said “Today an increasing number of individuals demand sustainable alternatives and make ethical choices in their consumption patterns. These highly conscious individuals are also style-conscious. They expect durability and wearability without compromising on the design. We pay great attention to detail to ensure that we meet these expectations”.

The team of two are looking to take Shurui Studio beyond simply being a jewelry brand “The aim is to create a community that learns from each other and inspires each other” they say in unison. Having started in 2021, the young fine lab-grown contemporary jewelry brand is already making waves having seen great audience demand and appreciation.