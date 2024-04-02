While Celestia (TIA) and Toncoin (TON) have shown potential for growth, with promising price predictions, investors are increasingly turning their attention to Scorpion Casino (SCORP). This GameFi project not only promises high growth but also stands out for its ability to generate passive income, a key factor for those looking to make money with crypto. Adding to its appeal, Scorpion Casino has launched an Easter bonus promotion, offering a 40% bonus on SCORP tokens from March 27th to April 3rd.