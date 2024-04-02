While Celestia (TIA) and Toncoin (TON) have shown potential for growth, with promising price predictions, investors are increasingly turning their attention to Scorpion Casino (SCORP). This GameFi project not only promises high growth but also stands out for its ability to generate passive income, a key factor for those looking to make money with crypto. Adding to its appeal, Scorpion Casino has launched an Easter bonus promotion, offering a 40% bonus on SCORP tokens from March 27th to April 3rd.
$SCORP Confirmed Listing On LBank!
Scorpion Casino (SCORP): Crypto Meets Online Gaming
Scorpion Casino (SCORP) has quickly become a focal point for investors aiming to make money with crypto, raising over $9.9 million in its presale. With the presale drawing to a close and the official launch set for April 15th, the project has already seen significant interest, highlighted by a notable $315,000 transaction among over 18,000 participants. This success showcases the project's strong market presence and investor confidence.
The Scorpion Casino Easter Promotion, running from March 27th to April 3rd, offers a compelling 40% bonus on SCORP tokens with the use of the Easter40 bonus code. This promotion is designed to reward early adopters and attract new investors, emphasizing Scorpion Casino's commitment to its community and adding value to its supporters.
Beyond its presale achievements, Scorpion Casino stands out for its GameFi ecosystem, boasting over 30,000 betting options and 210 casino games. It pioneers in providing daily rewards to token holders based on casino performance, establishing a new standard for earning passive income in the crypto space. This unique feature, combined with the anticipation of its official launch, positions Scorpion Casino as a noteworthy project for those interested in innovative crypto investments.
Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction and Market Movement
Celestia's (TIA) current price shows a strong increase in the last 7 days. This stability comes after a period of sideways movement observed since the previous week. With a trading volume of $90 million, down by 3.5%, Celestia holds a market cap of $2.36 billion, ranked 53rd on CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing. A bearish pattern has emerged, hinting at possible further declines.
Technical analysis reveals a rounded top formation from December 19, 2023, to March 25, leading to a potential drop to $5.4, marking a 60% decrease from its current position. The moving averages indicate downward pressure, suggesting challenges ahead for Celestia's price recovery.
Toncoin (TON) Price and Market Insights
Toncoin's current pricing follows a recent uptrend that positioned TON near this key level, with a slight increase over the last 7 days. The cryptocurrency ranks 12th on CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing, boasting a live market cap of $17.7 billion, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
This growth trajectory is supported by The Open Network's innovative initiatives, notably The Open League, promising further expansion of TON's ecosystem and potentially reaching the speculative milestone of $10.
Scorpion Casino has outpaced both Toncoin and Celestia, attracting significant investment with its presale reaching over $9.9 million. This surge reflects its strong potential for high returns, making it a prime destination for those aiming to make money with crypto.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.