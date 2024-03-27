How to Cancel GamStop

One of the main reasons people choose to stop GamStop self-exclusion is to play at UKGC websites, which offer a variety of games and bonuses. However, since all operators with such a licence are part of GamStop’s list, playing on their platforms is impossible before the expiry of one’s exclusion.

The good news is that even though you can’t reverse GamStop, you can still gamble online. To do that, you need to access a website with a licence from a foreign jurisdiction. GamStop does not affect such casinos. The platforms we’ve recommended on this page are all suitable choices. Here are the main perks of playing on any of them: