Non UK Casino Sites – Trusted Gambling Sites Outside The UK

Interested in discovering new, high-quality non-UK gambling websites? You’ve come to the right place! A lot of international and specifically European casino platforms are open to UK players without being limited by the constraints of the UKGC, such as the ban on credit cards or the limitation through GamStop’s self-exclusion. In this guide, we’re going to focus on these non UK casinos that are well-known for their reputation.
Keep in mind that our recommendations aren’t just about any random casinos. We make sure that the platforms we suggest are all top-notch. This means they must be fair, safe, and fast. They all offer a wide variety of the industry’s best game providers and offer a bunch of payment methods so everyone can deposit and withdraw conveniently. Without further ado, let’s dive into our list of the best non UK gambling sites in 2024:
List of Trusted Non UK Casinos 2024
Donbet Casino – Top Non UK Casino Overall
Rolletto Casino – User-Friendly Gambling for Brits
GoldenBet Casino – Casino Platform for Slot Fans
Love Casino – Best Pick for UK High Rollers
MyStake Casino – Attractive Bonuses for UK Players
FreshBet Casino – Non UK Casino With Instant Visa Payments
VeloBet Casino – Wide Selection of Games
CosmoBet Casino – Fresh Casino Site Outside the UK
Non-UK casinos are in demand for a variety of reasons. The growth is mainly due to the fact that these are outside the purview of GamStop. You can play freely on these sites with real money and withdraw your winnings even if you’re self-excluded using GamStop. What’s more, you can also use credit cards to fund your wallet or choose from a selection of innovative payment methods such as cryptocurrencies for instant transactions and low KYC requirements.
Overview of Listed Non UK Gambling Sites
Now that you’re familiar with the list of the best non-UK gambling platforms and why they’re in such high demand, it’s time to shift our focus to the inner workings of these sites. We’re going to dissect the key highlights of each platform so you have a clearer idea of what to expect. We’ll be discussing all of our eight recommendations below in mini-reviews. Using our dedicated reviews you can look up more information on these best non UK casino sites:
Donbet Casino is one of the best top-rated non UK casino platforms out there. It’s a modern, responsive platform with fast withdrawals and accurate odds. The platform also offers some of the best seasonal promotions throughout the year. The true value for British players is in the fast cryptocurrency withdrawals that allow you to bypass the typical slowdowns when using a card.
Pros
Cons
Fast cryptocurrency withdrawals
Smaller font size makes it a visual challenge sometimes
Live video coverage in top leagues
Sometimes the live coverage doesn’t load
3500+ tournaments and events to bet on
Payouts in British pounds
We observed that DonBet has a comprehensive range of games including slots, table games, live dealers, and more. They collaborate with both, renowned and niche software providers. Ultimately, this works out in your favour as you get access to a diverse and high-quality gaming experience covering all British favourites.
As a leading non UK online gambling site, Donbet offers hefty loyalty rewards and welcome offers for new players. Most notably, the 120% sports welcome bonus up to £600 and 170% crypto deposit bonus up to £1000, coupled with 100 free spins, provide exceptional value to punters and casino lovers alike.
Rolletto Casino – User-friendly Gambling Site Outside the United Kingdom (Rating 5/5)
Rolletto Casino is a top-tier casino and sportsbook with an impressive game variety as well as some of the best security features we’ve seen. The world of non UK regulated casinos is vast, but it takes a lot more than just game variety to become popular. Rolletto is the perfect example of how to achieve that pedestal.
Pros
Cons
Seamless performance and fast-loading games
Lacks dark mode
2100+ sporting events are covered in the sportsbook with a staggering 971 football tournaments alone
Room for improvement in mobile responsiveness
Generous promotional offers
A wide variety of popular slot games
With 86 game providers and hundreds of slot games neatly arranged in different grids based on their features and themes, Rolletto is a casino lover’s paradise. Finding your next favourite is as simple as scrolling the website for a few minutes. Jumping into action in your go-to slot game is equally easy with a powerful search option. It’s a seamless experience, unparalleled across online slots outside the UK offering similarly large game libraries.
Our tests revealed that Rolletto has many categories, and it offers a little something for everyone. There’s the casino bonus package, crypto bonus, sports welcome bonus, cashback bonus, 10% loyalty, progressive betting, 3+1 free bet, esports welcome bonus, and more. Basically, you’re not running out of ways to get the bang for your buck anytime soon.
GoldenBet Casino – Legit Non UK Casino For Slot Lovers (Rating 5/5)
GoldenBet Casino is a well-rounded online casino platform that has everything you’ll like. What makes it one of the best non UK registered gambling sites is its acceptance of credit cards and cryptocurrency, popular slot games like Book of Dead and Gates of Olympus, hundreds of football events to bet on, and a live casino section that’s stunningly well-curated.
Pros
Cons
All popular slot games are available
Some known providers and their games are missing
A wide variety of sports are available to bet on
Not enough game curation or categorisation
Many generous promotions and bonuses
Takes equal care of new players and existing players
Within the slot gaming category, GoldenBet offers thousands of games, including all the popular ones you love. According to our analysis, this includes Gates of Olympus, Sun of Egypt 4, Sweet Bonanza, Book of Dead, and Starburst Xxxtreme. As one of the best casino sites outside the United Kingdom, the platform also includes sports betting, in-play or live betting, race betting, virtual sports betting, esports betting, instant win games, and live casino tables.
GoldenBet is a Santeda brand like Rolletto and MyStake. As such, it offers quite generous promotions. At the time of writing, the platform has 11 good promotions. There’s all the usual stuff, such as a welcome package and a sports welcome bonus. And then there’s more specialised stuff as well, such as a bet builder and a sports cashout.
Love Casino – Reputable Crypto Oriented Casino Not in the UK (Rating 4.9/5)
Love Casino is our next pick in the list of the best non UK registered casinos accepting UK players while offering the bells and whistles that British players love. It’s an international, crypto-only casino that specialises in game variety and fast, smooth transactions. There are many slot games, jackpot titles, and MegaWays apart from live dealers, table games, and some of the best niche games.
Pros
Cons
All popular slot games are available
Lacks other payment methods
Many jackpots and MegaWays titles are available
No sports betting section
Super-fast near-instant cryptocurrency withdrawals
Solid reputation in the European market
As a trusted casino without UK licence, British players love the seamless user experience here. The titles range from Big Bass Bonanza, Gates of Olympus, and Starburst to Wolf Gold, Buffalo King, and Great Rhino. The Love Casino team curates the best games with the highest RTPs, making it an excellent platform for casino lovers of all types.
The welcome package is split into five tiers, making sure any new player gets as much value for their money as possible. Apart from welcome bonuses, there’s not much you can find here. The 5-tier welcome package offers matched deposits of 400%, 200%, 200%, 100%, and 100%, respectively, capped at £4000, £2000, £2000, £1000, and £1000, respectively. You also get 100 free spins with each deposit (all on different games).
MyStake Casino – Attractive Bonuses for All Types of Players (Rating 4.9/5)
MyStake Casino is one of our top recommendations for UK players. It’s simply the best mix of generous bonuses across game categories, good platform features such as fast withdrawal and reliable customer support, and a wide variety to keep you entertained. It’s a top option for anyone looking for non UK based gambling sites that offer the best quality and quantity of games and betting options.
Pros
Cons
All popular sports are covered for sports betting
There are intermittent readability issues in the sports betting section
All popular slot games are available through various providers
Customer support can improve a little
Extremely fast and user-friendly platform
Nice promotions for all types of players
During our testing, we became sure that you’ll find a lot of non UK casinos and slots out there, but Santeda’s MyStake platform truly shines. It offers a vast selection of games – Book of Dead, Gates of Olympus, Sun of Egypt 3, and even some exclusive games. On top of that, there’s a betting section that pretty much covers every sport and league under the sun.
Promotions are where MyStake truly shines. It has welcome bonuses on the sports, casino, mini-games, and esports betting sections. There are also really nice loyalty, cashback, and crypto deposit bonuses. UK punters will love the 3+1 free bet, bet builder, and sports reload bonuses. There are also other exclusive promotions, seasonal bonuses, tournaments, and giveaways hosted all year round.
FreshBet Casino – Fast Visa Payments Outside The UK (Rating 4.8/5)
FreshBet Casino is our second pick. It’s an excellent casino with a robust sports betting section, offering all of your favourite football leagues, horse racing tracks, and so much more. You can make use of crypto payments here too and the mobile optimization is excellent. The real-time odds are quite reliable. This gambling site outside the UK is what we call a punter’s paradise, especially for Visa credit card users who are limited by GamStop.
Pros
Cons
A huge game variety and all leading providers
Occasional reliability issues with odds
Fast Visa credit card deposits and withdrawals
Limited live event video coverage
Excellent user experience
Fast and reliable customer support experience
In terms of its game library, we found that this is one of the finest non UK slots sites, boasting a whopping total of 5268 games across 55 game providers. You’ll find it all here – classic slots, exclusive titles, popular games, and the less-known jewels of iGaming. It’s one of the finest platforms to play Book of Dead without worrying about GamStop.
The promotion section at FreshBet is an international highlight. It has bonuses ranging from cash back to loyalty rewards. New players and existing players will both love the generosity of the platform. The VIP Club is the star of the show, offering really top-notch exclusive benefits. The transactions are fast and all major payment methods are supported.
VeloBet Casino – Wide Variety Of Casino Games (Rating 4.8/5)
VeloBet Casino is another platform that can charm you with its excellent selection of games and sports betting markets. The odds are particularly reliable here, making it not only a great non UK online casino but a sportsbook for British punters as well. It offers credit card transactions and cryptocurrencies as well, like other platforms on the list here.
Pros
Cons
Reliable odds on the sportsbook
Some leading game providers are unavailable
Modern and sleek user interface
Sometimes customer support takes longer to respond
Excellent mobile optimisation
Great promotions and bonuses
We observed that in addition to its impressive sportsbook, Velobet offers a modern and solid online casino experience. With leading game providers, convenient payment options, and fast withdrawals, it caters to diverse preferences and ensures a seamless gaming experience. It’s quite well-known among non UK casino slots because of its comprehensiveness and variety across themes and features.
Velobet's generous promotions, including a 160% crypto deposit bonus and a 150% welcome bonus on the sports wallet, add substantial value to the gaming experience. The 10% no-wagering loyalty programme for cashbacks, progressive betting, and match bonuses on crypto deposits make for an amazing sports betting experience.
CosmoBet Casino – Brand New Site For Mobile Gamblers (Rating 4.8/5)
CosmoBet Casino is last on our list but not least. It’s another important and generous online casino platform run by Santeda International. Anyone looking for gambling sites not in the UK will find CosmoBet to be a great platform to play casino games and to bet on sports. It offers a wide variety of payment methods including some UK-friendly ones, such as Paysafecard, Skrill, and Neteller.
Pros
Cons
Wide variety of payment methods
The website loading speed is slower comparatively
Fast cryptocurrency withdrawals to the UK
No live chat option
Multiple betting categories to keep the fun going
Good mobile optimisation and overall user experience
As a fairly new non UK based online casino, CosmoBet has some of the most innovative and competitive perks and games. It has a rich selection of games through multiple industry-leading game providers. You’ll find all popular titles here, from Legacy of Dead, Sugar Rush, Book of Dead, and Wolf Gold to Buffalo King MegaWays, Wanted Dead or Alive, Gates of Olympus, and Sweet Bonanza.
We found that although a little smaller among its peers when it comes to offering promotions, the platform does have its set of amazing perks nonetheless. You can make use of the 3-tier welcome package as a new user. Then there are also multiple betting-friendly features that UK punters will love, such as progressive betting, 3+1 free bet, and a bet builder. All of these can stand their ground up against features by leading UK sportsbooks such as William Hill and Paddy Power.
How and Why We Rate Casinos Not Licensed in the United Kingdom
We’ve rated countless gambling sites and tested a bunch more of them. Over time, we have perfected our testing and analysis procedure. You can be sure of peace of mind, safety, fairness, and trustworthiness with any of our recommendations. Here’s what we look for when making our guides and why.
Licensing and Regulation: First of all, we check for the licence. Is it active? Who operates the brand? Where is the company registered? And so on. This allows us to weed out any platforms that could be potentially dangerous or particularly shady in how they do business. This step pretty much eliminates all scam online casinos.
Variety of Games and Providers: A lot of these non UK online slots platforms offer a lot of games and game providers. But it’s easy to buy into marketing and hype. We make sure that the platforms we recommend have the best game providers, popular games, and all the classic titles to ensure good RTP for our readers.
Payment Options: Just accepting cards isn’t enough. Though that might be a strong criterion as it allows British players to use their credit cards, we additionally weed out any platforms that have a severe limit on well-functioning payment methods apart from cards. We look for e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, prepaid wallets, and even SEPA bank transfers.
Customer Support: We also test the customer support of each platform. Our main criteria for judging are the comprehension, reliability, and promptness of the responses. We mainly test the email and live chat. Even if some platforms lack a live chat, they might have good email support, so we make sure to take that into consideration.
Bonuses and Promotions: We look at the promotions and bonuses extended to new players and existing ones alike to fine-tune our recommendations further. Good promotions make for good gaming experiences, and we want our readers to choose among the best. We also check for fairness in the promotional terms. For example, a non UK casino with no deposit bonus can place a very small cap on the winning or have other terms that make withdrawal harder, we also check for these if applicable.
Legal Insights Into Playing at Non UK Based Gambling Sites
Legally speaking, it’s a little bit of a grey area. In an ideal world, you will not play at a casino that’s not registered in the UK. If it’s registered in the UK, then it has to follow the UKGC’s guidelines, including the ban on credit cards and the compulsory enrolment in the self-exclusion programme of GamStop.
But at the same time, regions like Curacao, Cyprus, and Malta have gaming commissions that allow for international play. Holding a licence from one of these gaming commissions technically gives you the right to serve international markets as long as you meet their standards.
So, who wins? As it turns out, there’s no right answer. Most likely, it’s perfectly fine if you access a casino website owned by a company that has a licence from the Curacao eGaming commission, for example, and not the UKGC. These are definitely non UK licensed casino sites, but they are not illegal to play on.
Common Alternatives to Non UK Licensed Casinos
Non-UK licensed casinos are not everybody’s jam. These have licences from tax havens. If you stick with reputable casinos, such as the ones we’ve mentioned, it’s perfectly okay. But if you make it a habit to discover more on your own, you will end up at a shady one that might possibly scam you. That’s why we’ve put together lists of other types of overseas casinos accepting British players to stay out of the clutches of GamStop and the UKGC while still relying on platforms with a reputation.
USA Casino Sites: US-licensed casino sites sometimes offer their services to UK-based players. These sites are quite trustworthy and come with features that rival those of the best UKGC-licensed platforms. There could be localisation issues (you’ll find football listed as soccer and American football listed as football, for once) and payment issues (pounds might not be one of the main currencies, and you might be in for a surprise after currency exchange), but they are reliable overall.
European Casinos: A lot of gambling operators serve the larger EU market. These are perfectly okay to play on, while still carrying a licence from Cyprus, Curacao, Malta, and our very own Gibraltar. All of these areas have a gaming commission. Casinos require to pay a fee and prove certain standards (such as the fairness of the RNG) to be able to get these licences and partner with well-known game providers.
Offshore Casinos: Offshore casinos are an umbrella term for casinos not registered in one’s country. For a French individual, an offshore casino could be based in the UK. For a UK person, it might be one from France. But typically, these are all based in tax havens. If not, they’d rather be called French casinos and UKGC casinos.
Curacao Casino Sites: Curacao is a leading destination for gambling operators. The laws and regulatory compliance environment make it an attractive region to licence and register your casino brand. Curacao-based casinos include some of the best and most popular casinos in the world that operate internationally, serving nearly all parts of the world.
Benefits of Gambling Sites Not in the UK
Gambling sites registered outside of the UK offer some clear advantages. These could mean all the difference in the world for some players. For example, if you have limited payment options with UK-based casinos, the additional channels in international casinos open up a world of convenience and opportunities. Given below are some of the key advantages of going with these casinos:
Easier Verification Procedures: The verification process is typically easier and hassle-free on these casino sites. As they are not regulated by any national entity, they don’t have much of an obligation to hand over the player data to some organisation. In fact, a lot of these are what we call no ID verification casinos, resorting to ID checks and minor KYC only to make sure players aren’t abusing welcome bonuses.
Free From GamStop and Gamban: These casinos allow access for self-excluded players. As these are not registered in the UK, they’re not bound by the rules of the UKGC, which makes it mandatory for all registered platforms to participate in self-exclusion programmes like GamStop and Gamban. If you’re after bypassing these limits, these casinos can come in handy.
Multiple Payment Solutions: Often, non-UK gambling sites offer many more payment methods because they serve a wider audience. For faster and more seamless cross-border payments, for example, they adopt cryptocurrencies. Today, you won’t find any UKGC-licensed credit card casinos in the UK, but that’s not the case in the international markets. More e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and credit cards, it’s all available.
Broader Range of Games: These casinos sometimes offer a wider variety of games, including titles not available or restricted in the UK market. This certainly makes gaming more diverse. A lot of these non UK slots are also a good way to get into new genres, new themes, and games with new features altogether.
Drawbacks of Non UK Casino Platforms
We’d be remiss to not tell you that it’s not all rainbows and unicorns. You’re most likely already familiar with the common criticism against non-UK casinos. They don’t have to abide by strict regulations, so they can change their terms, become less transparent, not offer good customer support, or just close your account. Well, it’s not that bad as long as you stick with reputed providers, but there are most definitely some red flags that you need to be aware of.
Lack of UKGC Protection: Love it or hate it, the UKGC does have a clear advantage. It provides strong consumer protection, including dispute resolution and fairness checks. Playing at non-UK casinos means forgoing these protections, potentially putting players at risk of unfair practices. These non UKGC casinos don’t have to follow strict regulations, go through routine tests to prove fairness, or be accountable in general.
Lack of Localised Support: Customer support might not be as accessible or tailored for British players. Issues such as time zone differences can lead to delays in getting assistance, and there may be language barriers or a lack of understanding of specific needs or issues faced by players from the UK. Sticking to the most well-known casinos, such as European and US ones, will give you a good experience, but it’s not a rule of thumb. Some casinos even outsource their customer support to Asian countries, which presents a clear language barrier as well as opposing time zones.
Currency and Exchange Rates: UK-based casinos offer the pound as their primary currency. Non-UK casinos don’t have to do that. They mainly deal in euros and US dollars. As such, if GBP is not one of the main currencies, you might be incurring exchange rate issues where you’re billed more than the market conversion rate. This can take a toll on your winnings over the long run.
What Non UK Casinos Able to Offer to Brits
Now that we’ve discussed the potential benefits as well as the shortcomings of these casinos, it’s time to discuss what exactly casinos not licensed in the United Kingdom offer British players that make them worth the hassle. Well, first of all, if you have a clear winner among the many advantages, you have all the reasons in the world. Still, here are some other points to keep in mind:
Exclusive Range of Games: UK-based casinos tend to repeatedly partner with the same game providers. Some might even say that competition is dead in the UK’s online gambling market. It’s saturated and no real attention is given to what’s best for the player anymore. It’s the opposite among the international casinos, which must fight tooth and nail to get more users and retain existing ones, offering more providers, more games, and even launching their own exclusive games.
Adaptation of Unavailable UK Payment Methods: Since the UKGC has banned credit cards and also doesn’t allow cryptocurrencies owing to their volatility, you really have no other option than to join the rest of the world, which is more open-minded. Note that you can pay for stuff legally using crypto in the UK. The UKGC just won’t let its licensees use it without properly clarifying why in the Gambling Act.
Straightforward Depositing and Withdrawal Procedures: If you’ve ever tried to deposit and withdraw on any UKGC-licensed casino such as PlayOJO, 888 Casino, Grand Mondial, or Mr Play, you’ll quickly realize how stupidly complex their processes can be compared to reputed international casinos. Making deposits and getting paid is significantly easier on non-UK licensed casinos that have to compete with others for the best withdrawal speeds, high service uptime, and less cumbersome verifications.
Better Range of Promotions: UKGC, much like other nationalised gambling commissions run by red tape and politics, impose severe limits on what bonuses you can provide. For example, PlayOJO’s star bonus is 50 free spins. Mr Play, the self-proclaimed fun lover’s paradise, has to believe that £200 will be bang for the buck at 35x wagering. To put the stark discrepancy in perspective, look at MyStake which provides up to £1000 on your first deposit, £500 on your second, and a bunch of other promotions all at 30x wagering.
Gambling Sites Outside UK: Summing Up The Page
All right, now it’s time to sum it all up. Non-UK casinos are popular for a reason. And their popularity is only growing over time. UKGC’s limitations on bonuses, ban on crypto and credit cards, and mandatory enrolment in GamStop for all licensees make it a challenging job to succeed in the British market.
The bottom line is that any online casino outside the UK can offer much more benefits. As long as you stick with clean, reputed platforms and don’t lose yourself to the shady dark side, you should be in the clear while you reap these many benefits and perks.
We chose the casinos such as DonBet or VeloBet because of their reputation, set of features, a slew of advantages, and excellent game variety. With these casinos, you not only get better features and perks, but their competitive nature also ensures you get access to new games, additional game providers, exclusive games, more tournaments to bet on, more promotions, more innovative payment methods, and so much more.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.