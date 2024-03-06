Non UK Casino Sites – Trusted Gambling Sites Outside The UK

As a fairly new non UK based online casino, CosmoBet has some of the most innovative and competitive perks and games. It has a rich selection of games through multiple industry-leading game providers. You’ll find all popular titles here, from Legacy of Dead, Sugar Rush, Book of Dead, and Wolf Gold to Buffalo King MegaWays, Wanted Dead or Alive, Gates of Olympus, and Sweet Bonanza.

We found that although a little smaller among its peers when it comes to offering promotions, the platform does have its set of amazing perks nonetheless. You can make use of the 3-tier welcome package as a new user. Then there are also multiple betting-friendly features that UK punters will love, such as progressive betting, 3+1 free bet, and a bet builder. All of these can stand their ground up against features by leading UK sportsbooks such as William Hill and Paddy Power.

How and Why We Rate Casinos Not Licensed in the United Kingdom

We’ve rated countless gambling sites and tested a bunch more of them. Over time, we have perfected our testing and analysis procedure. You can be sure of peace of mind, safety, fairness, and trustworthiness with any of our recommendations. Here’s what we look for when making our guides and why.

Licensing and Regulation: First of all, we check for the licence. Is it active? Who operates the brand? Where is the company registered? And so on. This allows us to weed out any platforms that could be potentially dangerous or particularly shady in how they do business. This step pretty much eliminates all scam online casinos.

Variety of Games and Providers: A lot of these non UK online slots platforms offer a lot of games and game providers. But it’s easy to buy into marketing and hype. We make sure that the platforms we recommend have the best game providers, popular games, and all the classic titles to ensure good RTP for our readers.

Payment Options: Just accepting cards isn’t enough. Though that might be a strong criterion as it allows British players to use their credit cards, we additionally weed out any platforms that have a severe limit on well-functioning payment methods apart from cards. We look for e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, prepaid wallets, and even SEPA bank transfers.

Customer Support: We also test the customer support of each platform. Our main criteria for judging are the comprehension, reliability, and promptness of the responses. We mainly test the email and live chat. Even if some platforms lack a live chat, they might have good email support, so we make sure to take that into consideration.

Bonuses and Promotions: We look at the promotions and bonuses extended to new players and existing ones alike to fine-tune our recommendations further. Good promotions make for good gaming experiences, and we want our readers to choose among the best. We also check for fairness in the promotional terms. For example, a non UK casino with no deposit bonus can place a very small cap on the winning or have other terms that make withdrawal harder, we also check for these if applicable.

Legal Insights Into Playing at Non UK Based Gambling Sites

Legally speaking, it’s a little bit of a grey area. In an ideal world, you will not play at a casino that’s not registered in the UK. If it’s registered in the UK, then it has to follow the UKGC’s guidelines, including the ban on credit cards and the compulsory enrolment in the self-exclusion programme of GamStop.

But at the same time, regions like Curacao, Cyprus, and Malta have gaming commissions that allow for international play. Holding a licence from one of these gaming commissions technically gives you the right to serve international markets as long as you meet their standards.

So, who wins? As it turns out, there’s no right answer. Most likely, it’s perfectly fine if you access a casino website owned by a company that has a licence from the Curacao eGaming commission, for example, and not the UKGC. These are definitely non UK licensed casino sites, but they are not illegal to play on.

Common Alternatives to Non UK Licensed Casinos

Non-UK licensed casinos are not everybody’s jam. These have licences from tax havens. If you stick with reputable casinos, such as the ones we’ve mentioned, it’s perfectly okay. But if you make it a habit to discover more on your own, you will end up at a shady one that might possibly scam you. That’s why we’ve put together lists of other types of overseas casinos accepting British players to stay out of the clutches of GamStop and the UKGC while still relying on platforms with a reputation.

USA Casino Sites: US-licensed casino sites sometimes offer their services to UK-based players. These sites are quite trustworthy and come with features that rival those of the best UKGC-licensed platforms. There could be localisation issues (you’ll find football listed as soccer and American football listed as football, for once) and payment issues (pounds might not be one of the main currencies, and you might be in for a surprise after currency exchange), but they are reliable overall.

European Casinos: A lot of gambling operators serve the larger EU market. These are perfectly okay to play on, while still carrying a licence from Cyprus, Curacao, Malta, and our very own Gibraltar. All of these areas have a gaming commission. Casinos require to pay a fee and prove certain standards (such as the fairness of the RNG) to be able to get these licences and partner with well-known game providers.

Offshore Casinos: Offshore casinos are an umbrella term for casinos not registered in one’s country. For a French individual, an offshore casino could be based in the UK. For a UK person, it might be one from France. But typically, these are all based in tax havens. If not, they’d rather be called French casinos and UKGC casinos.

Curacao Casino Sites: Curacao is a leading destination for gambling operators. The laws and regulatory compliance environment make it an attractive region to licence and register your casino brand. Curacao-based casinos include some of the best and most popular casinos in the world that operate internationally, serving nearly all parts of the world.

Benefits of Gambling Sites Not in the UK

Gambling sites registered outside of the UK offer some clear advantages. These could mean all the difference in the world for some players. For example, if you have limited payment options with UK-based casinos, the additional channels in international casinos open up a world of convenience and opportunities. Given below are some of the key advantages of going with these casinos:

Easier Verification Procedures: The verification process is typically easier and hassle-free on these casino sites. As they are not regulated by any national entity, they don’t have much of an obligation to hand over the player data to some organisation. In fact, a lot of these are what we call no ID verification casinos, resorting to ID checks and minor KYC only to make sure players aren’t abusing welcome bonuses.

Free From GamStop and Gamban: These casinos allow access for self-excluded players. As these are not registered in the UK, they’re not bound by the rules of the UKGC, which makes it mandatory for all registered platforms to participate in self-exclusion programmes like GamStop and Gamban. If you’re after bypassing these limits, these casinos can come in handy.

Multiple Payment Solutions: Often, non-UK gambling sites offer many more payment methods because they serve a wider audience. For faster and more seamless cross-border payments, for example, they adopt cryptocurrencies. Today, you won’t find any UKGC-licensed credit card casinos in the UK, but that’s not the case in the international markets. More e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and credit cards, it’s all available.

Broader Range of Games: These casinos sometimes offer a wider variety of games, including titles not available or restricted in the UK market. This certainly makes gaming more diverse. A lot of these non UK slots are also a good way to get into new genres, new themes, and games with new features altogether.

Drawbacks of Non UK Casino Platforms

We’d be remiss to not tell you that it’s not all rainbows and unicorns. You’re most likely already familiar with the common criticism against non-UK casinos. They don’t have to abide by strict regulations, so they can change their terms, become less transparent, not offer good customer support, or just close your account. Well, it’s not that bad as long as you stick with reputed providers, but there are most definitely some red flags that you need to be aware of.

Lack of UKGC Protection: Love it or hate it, the UKGC does have a clear advantage. It provides strong consumer protection, including dispute resolution and fairness checks. Playing at non-UK casinos means forgoing these protections, potentially putting players at risk of unfair practices. These non UKGC casinos don’t have to follow strict regulations, go through routine tests to prove fairness, or be accountable in general.

Lack of Localised Support: Customer support might not be as accessible or tailored for British players. Issues such as time zone differences can lead to delays in getting assistance, and there may be language barriers or a lack of understanding of specific needs or issues faced by players from the UK. Sticking to the most well-known casinos, such as European and US ones, will give you a good experience, but it’s not a rule of thumb. Some casinos even outsource their customer support to Asian countries, which presents a clear language barrier as well as opposing time zones.

Currency and Exchange Rates: UK-based casinos offer the pound as their primary currency. Non-UK casinos don’t have to do that. They mainly deal in euros and US dollars. As such, if GBP is not one of the main currencies, you might be incurring exchange rate issues where you’re billed more than the market conversion rate. This can take a toll on your winnings over the long run.

What Non UK Casinos Able to Offer to Brits

Now that we’ve discussed the potential benefits as well as the shortcomings of these casinos, it’s time to discuss what exactly casinos not licensed in the United Kingdom offer British players that make them worth the hassle. Well, first of all, if you have a clear winner among the many advantages, you have all the reasons in the world. Still, here are some other points to keep in mind:

Exclusive Range of Games: UK-based casinos tend to repeatedly partner with the same game providers. Some might even say that competition is dead in the UK’s online gambling market. It’s saturated and no real attention is given to what’s best for the player anymore. It’s the opposite among the international casinos, which must fight tooth and nail to get more users and retain existing ones, offering more providers, more games, and even launching their own exclusive games.

Adaptation of Unavailable UK Payment Methods: Since the UKGC has banned credit cards and also doesn’t allow cryptocurrencies owing to their volatility, you really have no other option than to join the rest of the world, which is more open-minded. Note that you can pay for stuff legally using crypto in the UK. The UKGC just won’t let its licensees use it without properly clarifying why in the Gambling Act.

Straightforward Depositing and Withdrawal Procedures: If you’ve ever tried to deposit and withdraw on any UKGC-licensed casino such as PlayOJO, 888 Casino, Grand Mondial, or Mr Play, you’ll quickly realize how stupidly complex their processes can be compared to reputed international casinos. Making deposits and getting paid is significantly easier on non-UK licensed casinos that have to compete with others for the best withdrawal speeds, high service uptime, and less cumbersome verifications.

Better Range of Promotions: UKGC, much like other nationalised gambling commissions run by red tape and politics, impose severe limits on what bonuses you can provide. For example, PlayOJO’s star bonus is 50 free spins. Mr Play, the self-proclaimed fun lover’s paradise, has to believe that £200 will be bang for the buck at 35x wagering. To put the stark discrepancy in perspective, look at MyStake which provides up to £1000 on your first deposit, £500 on your second, and a bunch of other promotions all at 30x wagering.

Gambling Sites Outside UK: Summing Up The Page

All right, now it’s time to sum it all up. Non-UK casinos are popular for a reason. And their popularity is only growing over time. UKGC’s limitations on bonuses, ban on crypto and credit cards, and mandatory enrolment in GamStop for all licensees make it a challenging job to succeed in the British market.

The bottom line is that any online casino outside the UK can offer much more benefits. As long as you stick with clean, reputed platforms and don’t lose yourself to the shady dark side, you should be in the clear while you reap these many benefits and perks.

We chose the casinos such as DonBet or VeloBet because of their reputation, set of features, a slew of advantages, and excellent game variety. With these casinos, you not only get better features and perks, but their competitive nature also ensures you get access to new games, additional game providers, exclusive games, more tournaments to bet on, more promotions, more innovative payment methods, and so much more.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.