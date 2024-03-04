Accept Credit Cards. Only Reputable Casinos and Slots For UK Players!
Are you interested in finding the best credit card casino that accepts your primary card brand? If so, we’re happy to welcome you to our in-depth guide for credit card casino sites. This guide is the result of months of research and tests in which we’ve dissected the top offshore casinos and categorically ranked their key characteristics.
Our guide doesn’t just feature the best casinos that accept credit cards but also points out their key differences and similarities. In our experience, transparency is of crucial importance, which is why we’re also going to show you a glimpse of our evaluation processes. This will help you understand our thought process and help you make the optimal decision in the end.
Top UK Casinos That Accept Credit Cards 2024
Donbet Casino – Top Credit Card Casino
FreshBet Casino – Best Site for Credit Card Deposits
Love Casino – Favorite Casino for Slot Fans
MyStake Casino – Ideal for Credit Card Casino Play
Rolletto Casino – Top Choice for UK High Rollers
GoldenBet Casino – Newest Credit Card Casino
VeloBet Casino – Zero Visa/Mastercard Deposit Fees
CosmoBet Casino – Fresh Pick for UK Casino Players
The use of credit cards for online gambling is strictly prohibited by UKGC regulations. That’s why UKGC-licenced casinos don’t accept credit cards. But, this has paved the way for an even larger demand for offshore casinos over the last year or so. Not only are offshore casinos not a part of the GamStop self-exclusion framework, but they’re also able to accept credit cards. It’s a win-win situation for the players.
Trusted Credit Card Casinos: Comprehensive Overview
Our research confirms there are lots of shady gambling sites out there. But, rest assured, our lists only feature legit operators with a stellar reputation and valid licensing. We individually check each brand and put many man-hours into research and testing. So, without further ado, here’s a complete overview of the best credit card casinos in 2024:
Donbet Casino – Best Credit Card Casino Overall (Rating 5/5)
Donbet is the first on our list of reliable casinos that accept credit cards. This credit card casino, as its name suggests, draws a strong atmospheric influence from the Italian mafia. The awe factor of this operator comes down to the robust VIP system that allows players to complete challenges and embark on a captivating VIP journey.
Donbet offers more than 2,000 slots from almost 100 different iGaming software providers. The most notable names are Red Tiger, Push Gaming, and Pragmatic Play. Another thrilling feature is Donbet’s selection of minigames whose RTP goes up to 99%. They offer fast-paced casino gameplay and start at just $0.20 per spin with $10,000 maximum win amounts.
Right now, new players can claim a 150% welcome bonus up to 750€ as well as 50 free spins on top of the bonus funds. There’s also a separate welcome bonus for sports betting enthusiasts because, yes, Donbet has a fantastic sportsbook section too. But, the best thing in this section is the aforementioned VIP system which provides lavish rewards for loyal players.
According to all of our Donbet platform tests, this operator provides a smooth gambling experience and allows players to play slots with credit card deposits. According to our tests, though, it currently supports Visa and MasterCard credit cards, alongside support for e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. There’s also PayOp support, which extends accepted credit cards to brands like Amex, Diners, Discover, and even Maestro.
FreshBet Casino – Top-Rated Site With Credit Card Deposits (Rating 5/5)
FreshBet is among the best casinos that accept credit cards right now. It hasn’t been on the market for that long (since 2021), but has already captivated thousands of players across the globe. It’s licensed by Curacao and is known for having a splendid selection of online slots and live dealer games.
More precisely, FreshBet Casino offers more than 5,000 casino games and 200+ live dealer titles from the likes of NetEnt, Betsoft, Evolution Gaming, and many more. Best of all, it’s not a part of the GamStop self-exclusion framework, meaning more than 5,000 games are right at your disposal, no questions asked.
Our FreshBet Casino analysis of welcome bonuses confirms there’s a sweet 100% welcome deal for casino enthusiasts. The maximum bonus amount is capped at 1,500€, which should be more than enough for most folks. FreshBet Casino also features a splendid VIP structure that further incentivizes spending time on the platform.
We tested the site and its payment methods and concluded that it is rather versatile. Players can use one of several cryptocurrencies for both deposits and withdrawals. Since you’re here for credit card slots, you’ll appreciate the support for Visa and MasterCard. Other payment methods include Interac, Skrill, AstroPay, and PayOp, which adds extra support for Diners, Maestro, Discover, and Amex credit cards.
Love Casino – Popular Casino Site Among Slot Lovers (Rating 5/5)
Love Casino is always near the top of the list of the best casinos that take credit cards and crypto payments. Its virtues far exceed banking, though. Despite the fact it’s less than a year old (established in 2023), this operator is already known for its splendid portfolio of classic slots and perfectly polished website experience.
As for the games, this platform boasts a little over 2,000 games. They’re well-versed and most of them are made by top-class software providers. According to our experts, the most popular Love Casino slots are developed by Microgaming, NetEnt, and Pragmatic Play. The list of supported game providers is huge, meaning you’re bound to find something you like.
We analysed Love Casino bonuses too and found out that the bonuses on this platform are rather generous. More precisely, 400% welcome deposit bonus up to 4,000€ and 100 free spins to go alongside that. And that’s just the first deposit bonus. There are bonuses up to the fifth deposit. There’s a catch, of course. The wagering requirement is set at 50x.
We’re talking about casinos that take credit cards here, so we have to say a thing or two about Love Casino’s payment methods. Besides support for Visa and Mastercard credit cards, Love Casino also offers 8 different cryptocurrencies. The most notable specimens are Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
MyStake Casino – Best To Play Casino With Credit Card (Rating 4.9/5)
MyStake Casino is worth checking out too. It dates back to 2019, meaning it’s still relatively fresh, but UK customers are already feeling right at home. Why? Because they can play slots that accept credit cards in the UK since the casino isn’t licensed by the UKGC.
Some of the biggest game developers featured on MyStake are NetEnt, Play’n GO, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming. These four will be enough for the vast majority of people. But, if you love to experiment with different slots, you’ll be happy to know MyStake offers more than 6,000 slots.
If you hop onto the Promotions page, you’ll be greeted with a dozen different deals. Of course, you won’t be able to claim each of them. New players can choose between the casino and sportsbook bonuses. We’re mainly focusing on casinos here, and the casino welcome bonus provides up to 1,000€ for the initial deposit.
After analysing MyStake Casino’s banking methods, we can safely say that MyStake Casino has an abundance of options. Not only does it accept Visa, MasterCard, Diners, and AMEX credit cards, but a whole heap of additional banking solutions including Skrill, Qiwi, Neteller, Paysafecard, Interac, and several more. According to our tests, the only thing it’s missing are cryptocurrencies.
Rolletto Casino – Reputable Platform For UK High Rollers (Rating 4.9/5)
Rolletto is also among the top casino sites that accept credit cards and aren’t a part of the GamStop framework. After analysing the Rolletto platform, we can confirm the biggest selling points are a superb live casino hub, an outstanding number of bonuses and boosts, and a generally responsive and well-built website.
Let’s talk about the games first. In total, we found slightly over 4,000 games. This includes all of the platform’s sections, including the live casino hub. The live casino hub features 50 lobbies. According to our research, the most popular live dealer sections are blackjack and roulette. No real surprises there.
Moving onto the bonuses, Rolletto offers something for everyone. At the moment, we recommend you check out the exclusive casino bonus. For new players who deposit between 20€ and 500€, it provides a 150% boost on the first deposit. On the other hand, players who deposit between 500€ and 1,000€ get 100% in bonus funds.
If you prefer a good old credit card casino deposit more than anything else, you’ll be happy with Rolletto. This platform accepts not only Visa and MasterCard, but also other credit card brands. To use Diners, Maestro, or Amex, simply choose PayOp as your preferred payment method and follow the instructions.
GoldenBet Casino – Brand New Casino That Accepts Credit Cards (Rating 4.8/5)
GoldenBet is another fine credit card casino in the UK with a rich history of satisfied customers and an amazing selection of games. It’s been around since 2021, it holds the Curacao iGaming licence. Plus, GoldenBet is owned by Santeda International B.V., an iGaming behemoth that also runs the likes of CosmoBet and Rolletto.
After analysing GoldenBet Casino’s games section, we can confirm the presence of over 4,500 of them. Most of the world’s biggest software providers are present too, as are their top titles. Play’n GO’s Book of Dead, Pragmatic Play’s Dog House and Gates of Olympus are just some of the top games available at this casino.
As for the bonuses, new players can claim the current welcome bonus that’s capped at 500€. It amounts to 100% of the initial deposit, with a minimum requirement of 20€ and a 35x wagering requirement. Also, players can join GoldenBet’s Telegram channel for access to additional bonus offers.
Our GoldenBet banking analysis confirmed the support for Visa and MasterCard credit cards. Besides that, though, this operator also accepts AstroPay and Interac. Our tests couldn’t find anything more than that. Banking isn’t GoldenBet’s biggest virtue, unfortunately, seeing as many of its peers have much better selections of payment methods.
VeloBet Casino – No Fees on Visa and Mastercard Deposits (Rating 4.8/5)
VeloBet Casino is bound to charm you with its simple black and citrus(ish) colour theme, smooth animation and intuitive page-to-page navigation. Another strong virtue that makes VeloBet among the best slot sites that accept credit cards is the game selection. More precisely, VeloBet players can play their worries away on globally popular slots like Gates of Olympus and Sweet Bonanza.
Mind you, the aforementioned games are just the tip of the iceberg. After analysing the VeloBet platform, we can confirm it offers more than 3,000 online slots. There’s a fine variety of casino tables too, featuring blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and similar games. There are over 100 of such tables, to be more precise.
Hopping onto the Promotions page reveals 8 currently active deals. Obviously, some are for newly registered accounts and others are for returning customers. The current welcome bonus awards initial deposits between 20€ and 500€with 150% extra in bonus funds. There’s also a lavish loyalty program that rewards players with benefits like cashback bonuses, free spins, and more.
VeloBet also offers a solid selection of payment methods. We’re focusing on credit card casino sites here and VeloBet fits the description thanks to Visa and MasterCard support. However, the list is primarily focused on cryptocurrencies including Ripple, Tether, Ethereum and Bitcoin. Paysafecard vouchers are supported too, as is Interac
CosmoBet Casino – New Casino For UK Gamblers (Rating 4.8/5)
CosmoBet is the last credit card online casino on today’s list. But, that doesn’t mean it’s the worst. In fact, thanks to a selection of 5,500+ games from almost 100 software providers, a Curacao gambling licence and generous welcome bonuses, CosmoBet definitely deserves a spot on our list.
Our tests unearthed several categories of casino games on this gambling website. Besides conventional slots, there are also minigames, live casino games, and a robust sportsbook that covers both sports and esports. Some of the most popular games on CosmoBet are Sugar Rush, Buffalo King, and the ever-so-popular Gates of Olympus.
The Promotions page is packed with sweet deals, not just for newcomers but for returning customers as well. Right now, the welcome bonus offer provides a 150% bonus on the initial bonus. The bonus is capped at 500€ and the minimum deposit requirement is just 20€.
Last but not least, let’s talk about the banking options accepted on CosmoBet. After a thorough analysis of CosmoBet, we can confirm it offers support for Visa and MasterCard credit cards and several e-wallets too, including Skrill and Neteller. The banking list also includes several cryptocurrencies and the good old Paysafecard vouchers.
How We Rate Online Casinos that Accept Credit Cards
To fully understand what each of these casinos brings to the table, you have to know a bit about our ranking processes. They’re not overly complex, but they do take into account all the key parameters gamblers typically check when deciding which casino to register at. Besides trustworthiness, here are other stuff we meticulously check:
Security and Safety
We always ensure our featured casinos are safe and secure. We check for the presence of SSL encryption and security certificates that are of utmost importance for a safe stay at an online casino. Additionally, we also check licensing. Even though these are offshore casinos we’re talking about, licensing is not to be taken for granted.
Variety of Credit Card Options
The most important factor of a casino that accepts credit cards is the number of accepted brands. We’ve noticed quite a few casino operators that just support Visa and Mastercard. That seems to be the most common practice. If you value availability above everything else, then you’ll have to settle with either Visa or MasterCard for your credit card casino deposits.
Deposit and Withdrawal Processes
This is one of the first things we check on offshore casinos. If the basic processes, deposits and withdrawals, aren’t well-built and cause issues to new users, we make sure to include that in our reviews. If the issue persists across multiple payment methods, it’s likely that the casino in question won’t be featured in our lists.
Customer Support
Customer support is a factor we never skip. If a casino doesn’t have adequate customer support channels, we won’t recommend it on our lists. What exactly is adequate? Well, either a live chat operated by an actual customer service agent or an email support service that responds to questions within 48 hours.
Bonuses and Promotions
Another thing we check are the active bonuses and promotions. Since we’re talking about credit card payments here, it’s important to note that many non-UKGC casinos offer credit card-specific bonuses. If you can’t find such bonuses, you’ll be happy to know that standard welcome bonuses almost always work with credit card deposits too. Unless the T&C page says otherwise, of course.
User Experience
User experience is a trivial matter. It’s subjective, to say the least. But, our tests still encompass basic site use. We put ourselves in the position of a regular user and test the website’s core functionalities including payment processing, customer support, and gameplay. That’s how we can ensure our picks are always up to certain standards.
Popular Options of Credit Cards at Online Casinos
When we say credit cards, we’re usually referring to the likes of Mastercard and Visa. But, casinos with credit card deposits typically offer other brands too. The likes of American Express and Discover/Diners are a common sight too. In fact, let’s go through the most popular options to see what exactly separates them.
Visa: Visa is still the undisputed king among card brands. Not just credit card brands, but debit card brands too. Visa dates back to 1958, which makes it one of the oldest and longest-standing card brands in the world. Its popularity far exceeds online shopping sites, with more and more offshore casinos accepting it as a deposit method.
Mastercard: Mastercard is getting increasingly more popular among online gamblers. The influx of new Mastercard casinos is not to be taken for granted either. Why are gamblers suddenly flocking to this credit card brand? Well, it’s widely available on offshore casinos and typically has low to no fees on most platforms.
American Express: American Express, more commonly known as AMEX, dates back to 1950 and is the oldest credit card brand in the world. There are numerous types of AMEX cards available, but their key characteristics vary from one country to another. American Express is quite common on offshore casinos, which is why it deserves a spot here.
Other Credit Cards: Other popular credit card options you’ll see on non-UKGC casinos are Discover and Diners. They’re basically the same company but feature two different brands in various countries all across the globe. It’s difficult to compare them with other card issuers because they all feature several types of cards.
Benefits of Casinos With Credit Card Payment
The main benefits of credit card payments, besides their “deposit now pay later” system, are high transaction limits and special bonuses and promotions. Our research confirms several additional benefits which are likely to sway the minds of some folks. Here’s what we’re talking about:
High Transaction Limits
On most online casinos not licensed by the UKGC, credit card transaction limits are much higher than what you’d get with e-wallets or cash vouchers. We’re talking upwards of 2,000€ per deposit here. In some cases, though, the maximum transaction limit isn’t enforced by the casino but by your card’s issuer.
Immediate Access to Credit Balance
The balance on your credit card doesn’t take too long to process. After you’ve authorised the deposit transaction, it usually takes just a few moments for the funds to appear in your bankroll. This means credit card users have (almost) immediate access to their credit balance, no matter which credit card brand they’re using.
Special Bonuses and Rewards
According to our tests, non-GamStop platforms sometimes feature special bonuses and rewards for credit card deposits. But, they’re not that common. Don’t worry, standard welcome bonuses will work just fine too. But, exclusive deals tend to bring more benefits to credit card users. So, if you stumble upon such a bonus, don’t hesitate to claim it.
Global Acceptance
These days, credit card brands like Visa, Mastercard, Diners, and Amex are accepted all across the globe. Here’s a quick example – Visa currently operates in more than 200 countries. If you want a payment method that will be accepted no matter where you are and what you’re trying to use it for, one of the aforementioned brands is the perfect choice.
Low Deposit Requirements
One last thing worth mentioning are low deposit requirements. Fees associated with credit card transactions are low to non-existent and the processing takes no time, which is why most casinos offer low deposit requirements for such transactions. If you use credit cards like Visa, Mastercard or Maestro, most casinos will allow you to deposit as low as 10€ to get things going.
Drawbacks of Casinos With Credit Card Payment
Our tests have shown that casinos with credit card payment support have several notable drawbacks too. They range from potential fees which are present on some platforms, to withdrawal restrictions and privacy concerns. No worries, we’ll go through them one by one in the next few paragraphs.
Potential Fees
Some banks might charge a small amount in transaction fees. It all depends on your card’s issuer, so there are no guarantees whether or not you’ll actually be charged anything for your credit card deposit. Even if some fees do occur, they’ll typically amount to no more than a few pounds.
Withdrawal Restrictions
Another notable drawback are potential withdrawal restrictions. Most offshore casinos will allow you to deposit funds into your bankroll using a credit card, but won’t allow you to withdraw funds to the same card. They will require you to add another payment method, which might prompt additional verification.
Risk of Debt
As mentioned earlier, credit card payments work with a “deposit now pay later” system. This enables problematic gamblers to keep gambling even though they’re out of money. In fact, that is the main reason why they’re banned in UK-licensed casinos. The UKGC licence is known for putting responsible gambling practices above everything else.
Privacy Concerns
Credit card payments require you to share your card details with the casino you’re using. The casino will typically require you to verify your name and address, which some people don’t like. If you’re among them, we recommend checking out no verification casino sites that might be more up your alley. They don’t require additional verification for deposits.
Credit Card Casino Platforms: To Sum Up
Our research strongly suggests that the demand for credit card casinos is bigger than ever before. The reason is simple – the UKGC no longer allows credit card payments on UK-based gambling sites. People who’d usually use their Diners and Amex on UK-based sites are now flocking to their offshore competitors.
But, finding the best credit card casino outside the UK is not an easy task. Luckily, that’s what this page is here to help you with. If you’ve come here looking for the best casinos that accept credit cards, you can learn more about them in our massive Casino Overviews section.
Not only is there a list of legit credit card casinos, but there are also concise explanations for each of our picks. This way, you have a much better overview of the key brands, allowing you to make a more informed decision.
