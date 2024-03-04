CosmoBet is the last credit card online casino on today’s list. But, that doesn’t mean it’s the worst. In fact, thanks to a selection of 5,500+ games from almost 100 software providers, a Curacao gambling licence and generous welcome bonuses, CosmoBet definitely deserves a spot on our list.

Our tests unearthed several categories of casino games on this gambling website. Besides conventional slots, there are also minigames, live casino games, and a robust sportsbook that covers both sports and esports. Some of the most popular games on CosmoBet are Sugar Rush, Buffalo King, and the ever-so-popular Gates of Olympus.

The Promotions page is packed with sweet deals, not just for newcomers but for returning customers as well. Right now, the welcome bonus offer provides a 150% bonus on the initial bonus. The bonus is capped at 500€ and the minimum deposit requirement is just 20€.

Last but not least, let’s talk about the banking options accepted on CosmoBet. After a thorough analysis of CosmoBet, we can confirm it offers support for Visa and MasterCard credit cards and several e-wallets too, including Skrill and Neteller. The banking list also includes several cryptocurrencies and the good old Paysafecard vouchers.

How We Rate Online Casinos that Accept Credit Cards

To fully understand what each of these casinos brings to the table, you have to know a bit about our ranking processes. They’re not overly complex, but they do take into account all the key parameters gamblers typically check when deciding which casino to register at. Besides trustworthiness, here are other stuff we meticulously check:

Security and Safety

We always ensure our featured casinos are safe and secure. We check for the presence of SSL encryption and security certificates that are of utmost importance for a safe stay at an online casino. Additionally, we also check licensing. Even though these are offshore casinos we’re talking about, licensing is not to be taken for granted.

Variety of Credit Card Options

The most important factor of a casino that accepts credit cards is the number of accepted brands. We’ve noticed quite a few casino operators that just support Visa and Mastercard. That seems to be the most common practice. If you value availability above everything else, then you’ll have to settle with either Visa or MasterCard for your credit card casino deposits.

Deposit and Withdrawal Processes

This is one of the first things we check on offshore casinos. If the basic processes, deposits and withdrawals, aren’t well-built and cause issues to new users, we make sure to include that in our reviews. If the issue persists across multiple payment methods, it’s likely that the casino in question won’t be featured in our lists.

Customer Support

Customer support is a factor we never skip. If a casino doesn’t have adequate customer support channels, we won’t recommend it on our lists. What exactly is adequate? Well, either a live chat operated by an actual customer service agent or an email support service that responds to questions within 48 hours.

Bonuses and Promotions

Another thing we check are the active bonuses and promotions. Since we’re talking about credit card payments here, it’s important to note that many non-UKGC casinos offer credit card-specific bonuses. If you can’t find such bonuses, you’ll be happy to know that standard welcome bonuses almost always work with credit card deposits too. Unless the T&C page says otherwise, of course.

User Experience

User experience is a trivial matter. It’s subjective, to say the least. But, our tests still encompass basic site use. We put ourselves in the position of a regular user and test the website’s core functionalities including payment processing, customer support, and gameplay. That’s how we can ensure our picks are always up to certain standards.

Popular Options of Credit Cards at Online Casinos

When we say credit cards, we’re usually referring to the likes of Mastercard and Visa. But, casinos with credit card deposits typically offer other brands too. The likes of American Express and Discover/Diners are a common sight too. In fact, let’s go through the most popular options to see what exactly separates them.

Visa: Visa is still the undisputed king among card brands. Not just credit card brands, but debit card brands too. Visa dates back to 1958, which makes it one of the oldest and longest-standing card brands in the world. Its popularity far exceeds online shopping sites, with more and more offshore casinos accepting it as a deposit method.

Mastercard: Mastercard is getting increasingly more popular among online gamblers. The influx of new Mastercard casinos is not to be taken for granted either. Why are gamblers suddenly flocking to this credit card brand? Well, it’s widely available on offshore casinos and typically has low to no fees on most platforms.

American Express: American Express, more commonly known as AMEX, dates back to 1950 and is the oldest credit card brand in the world. There are numerous types of AMEX cards available, but their key characteristics vary from one country to another. American Express is quite common on offshore casinos, which is why it deserves a spot here.

Other Credit Cards: Other popular credit card options you’ll see on non-UKGC casinos are Discover and Diners. They’re basically the same company but feature two different brands in various countries all across the globe. It’s difficult to compare them with other card issuers because they all feature several types of cards.

Benefits of Casinos With Credit Card Payment

The main benefits of credit card payments, besides their “deposit now pay later” system, are high transaction limits and special bonuses and promotions. Our research confirms several additional benefits which are likely to sway the minds of some folks. Here’s what we’re talking about:

High Transaction Limits

On most online casinos not licensed by the UKGC, credit card transaction limits are much higher than what you’d get with e-wallets or cash vouchers. We’re talking upwards of 2,000€ per deposit here. In some cases, though, the maximum transaction limit isn’t enforced by the casino but by your card’s issuer.

Immediate Access to Credit Balance

The balance on your credit card doesn’t take too long to process. After you’ve authorised the deposit transaction, it usually takes just a few moments for the funds to appear in your bankroll. This means credit card users have (almost) immediate access to their credit balance, no matter which credit card brand they’re using.

Special Bonuses and Rewards

According to our tests, non-GamStop platforms sometimes feature special bonuses and rewards for credit card deposits. But, they’re not that common. Don’t worry, standard welcome bonuses will work just fine too. But, exclusive deals tend to bring more benefits to credit card users. So, if you stumble upon such a bonus, don’t hesitate to claim it.

Global Acceptance

These days, credit card brands like Visa, Mastercard, Diners, and Amex are accepted all across the globe. Here’s a quick example – Visa currently operates in more than 200 countries. If you want a payment method that will be accepted no matter where you are and what you’re trying to use it for, one of the aforementioned brands is the perfect choice.

Low Deposit Requirements

One last thing worth mentioning are low deposit requirements. Fees associated with credit card transactions are low to non-existent and the processing takes no time, which is why most casinos offer low deposit requirements for such transactions. If you use credit cards like Visa, Mastercard or Maestro, most casinos will allow you to deposit as low as 10€ to get things going.

Drawbacks of Casinos With Credit Card Payment

Our tests have shown that casinos with credit card payment support have several notable drawbacks too. They range from potential fees which are present on some platforms, to withdrawal restrictions and privacy concerns. No worries, we’ll go through them one by one in the next few paragraphs.

Potential Fees

Some banks might charge a small amount in transaction fees. It all depends on your card’s issuer, so there are no guarantees whether or not you’ll actually be charged anything for your credit card deposit. Even if some fees do occur, they’ll typically amount to no more than a few pounds.

Withdrawal Restrictions

Another notable drawback are potential withdrawal restrictions. Most offshore casinos will allow you to deposit funds into your bankroll using a credit card, but won’t allow you to withdraw funds to the same card. They will require you to add another payment method, which might prompt additional verification.

Risk of Debt

As mentioned earlier, credit card payments work with a “deposit now pay later” system. This enables problematic gamblers to keep gambling even though they’re out of money. In fact, that is the main reason why they’re banned in UK-licensed casinos. The UKGC licence is known for putting responsible gambling practices above everything else.

Privacy Concerns

Credit card payments require you to share your card details with the casino you’re using. The casino will typically require you to verify your name and address, which some people don’t like. If you’re among them, we recommend checking out no verification casino sites that might be more up your alley. They don’t require additional verification for deposits.

Credit Card Casino Platforms: To Sum Up

Our research strongly suggests that the demand for credit card casinos is bigger than ever before. The reason is simple – the UKGC no longer allows credit card payments on UK-based gambling sites. People who’d usually use their Diners and Amex on UK-based sites are now flocking to their offshore competitors.

But, finding the best credit card casino outside the UK is not an easy task. Luckily, that’s what this page is here to help you with. If you’ve come here looking for the best casinos that accept credit cards, you can learn more about them in our massive Casino Overviews section.

Not only is there a list of legit credit card casinos, but there are also concise explanations for each of our picks. This way, you have a much better overview of the key brands, allowing you to make a more informed decision.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.