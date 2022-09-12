Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel Launched Gujarat's First Cinematic Film Policy-2022 In Ahmedabad In The Presence Of Legendary Film Actor Ajay Devgan

Tourism Minister Mr. Purnesh Modi, Minister of State Mr. Arvind Raiyani as well as famous film and television actors Padmashree Manoj Joshi, Hitu Kanodia and other dignitaries from the film industry were present at the launch.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this cinematic film policy will be important in the development of film infrastructure in Gujarat.

The Chief Minister said that a new era of development politics has started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat has become a development model of the country under his guidance.

Gujarat is a policy driven state and has become the first place of choice for investors, businessmen of the world

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this policy will be useful for a self-reliant India by building a self-reliant Gujarat

He said that this policy will bring the service providers of the film making sector on one platform and also give an unprecedented boost to tourism development.

The Chief Minister also said that this new policy will create viable opportunities for film production in Gujarat and also provide employment opportunities to local people.

With the launch of this policy, in the presence of the Chief Minister and dignitaries, four MoUs worth Rs. 1022 crore for investments in various subjects including film making, studio infrastructure, acting schools were signed in Gujarat. Along with the tourism department, some were done by investors.

Actor Ajay Devgn also signed an MoU for film making and studio infrastructure and other facilities in the state had done