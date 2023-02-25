Boxing Streams: ‘Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury’ Live Stream, Showtime PpV : Watch Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul: live On TV Free, Preview, Fight Card, Venue, Start Time, Tickets Info

After years of talking, two of the best boxers in the world are set to take on each other in a much-awaited bout at the Diriyah Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Preview:

Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul is a bout which takes us back to 2021 when both boxers were scheduled to take on each other. However, the British boxer was forced to withdraw after he suffered a rib injury in training. Next year on August 6, both fighters are again scheduled to face each other.

Watch Now Online: Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul Live Stream

However, the bout didn't occur then, and the British boxer was denied a United States visa. After these cancellations, this bout became one of the anticipated ones, and fans started speculating whether they could see these both in a ring, facing each other. However, everything is set now, and it's time for the bout.

What has been said:

As mentioned above, a lot of talking has been done from both sides, with the Youtube star taking a jibe at Tommy following the birth of the first child of the British boxer by saying, “Just in time to see your dad knocked out.”

Earlier this month, Tommy Fury didn't show up to the pre-fight press conference, and Jake Paul responded with the following media talk:

“I’m used to his behaviour at this point, he’s unprofessional, and he’s a flake. He’s not a serious businessman or a severe fighter, and I will prove that.

“It’s why this fight is called ‘The Truth’ because the truth will come out. He’s going to have to pay for all of the times he’s pulled out. All the business people he screwed over it’s disrespectful. There are some of the biggest names in boxing, the biggest promoters and the most influential people worldwide. One of the greatest countries in the world, and he doesn’t want to show up because of a ‘private matter’. He said.

“When you sign up to do something, you commit; that’s what it should be about. It shows me he’s scared because he said he didn’t need to train for this fight. Meanwhile, his first excuse was to train extra, but now it’s a private matter. I love Tyson, but it’s typical from the dad and Tommy.” Paul further added.

Talking about U.S. fighters first, he has played six fights and has won all of these, including four knockout wins. Meanwhile, his opponent, WBC heavyweight champion and the half-brother of Tyson Fury, also has a 100% record (8-0, 4 KO). However, it's his first time playing in a PPV main event.

Here’s Boxing Streams: ‘Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury’ Live

Moving forward, the co-main event is also a promising one where WBC's WBC’s cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) will put his title on the line vs former WBC super middleweight champion Swedish boxer Badou Jack (27-3-3, 15 KOs), who will be eyeing for third after winning world championships in two weight divisions.

Viorel Simion (23-9, 9 KOs) will face undefeated Bader Samreen (7-0, 6 KOs), while undefeated Muhsin Cason (10-0, 7 KOs) will also put his undefeated record on the line as he is scheduled to take on Taryel Jafarov (18-5, 17 KOs), with local boxer Ziyad Almaayouf (1-0, 1 KO) to also feature in a bout against Ronald Martinez (3-1).

Moreover, WBC has confirmed that if Jake Paul wins, he will be officially ranked in the cruiserweight division. Furthermore, Cristiano Ronaldo is also expected to be there, making the night more memorable.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Money Purse:

According to SportsZion, Jake Paul is guaranteed to receive £2.6m and then 65% of PPV sales. On the other hand, Tommy Fury will receive £1.6m and 35% of the PPV sales. Moreover, there's an additional $1Million (£0.83m) for the winner.

Tommy Fury Bio and Record:

* Nationality: United Kingdom

* Date of Birth: May 7, 1999

* Nickname: TNT

* Height: 6' 0" (183 cm)

* Weight: 78.47 Kg

* Stance: Orthodox

* Reach: 80" (203 cm)

* Total Fights: 8

* Record: 8-0 (4 KOs)

Jake Paul Bio and Record:

* Nationality: United States

* Date of Birth: January 17, 1997

* Nickname: The Problem Child

* Height: 6' 1" (185 cm)

* Weight: 84.82 Kg

* Reach: 76" (193 cm)

* Stance: Orthodox

* Total Fights: 6

* Record: 6-0 (4 KOs)

Fight Card:

Following is the full fight card of Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury:

Main Event:

* Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury (cruiserweight)

Co-Main Event:

* Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack (Makabu's WBC cruiserweight title)

* Muhsin Cason vs Taryel Jafarov (Cruiserweight)

* Bader Samreen vs Viorel Simion (Super Lightweight)

* Ashton Sylve vs Maxwell Awuku (Lightweight)

* Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes (Welterweight)

* Adam Saleh vs Stuart Kellogg (Super Lightweight)

The Venue, Date, and Start Time:

* Venue: Diriyah Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

* Venue Capacity: 15,000

* Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023

Start Time:

* Undercard: 6:00 am AEDT / 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT

* Main Event ring walks - 9:00 am AEDT / 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm GMT (Timings could change depending on the lengths of undercard fights).

Tickets:

Fans who want to enjoy the much-awaited fight live can no longer purchase tickets as the tickets have been sold out, meaning they'll have to watch the bout at their homes or offices.

Live Streaming:

Fans can live stream the much-awaited fight through the below-mentioned TV channels:

* Kayo PPV

* FITE.tv

United Kingdom:

* BT Sports 1

* BT Sports Ultimate

* BT Sport Box Office PPV (£19.95)

* BT Sport Box Office App

* talkSPORT

United States:

* ESPN+ PPV ($49.99)

Australia:

* Foxtel | Kayo Sports (AU$ 29.99)

Brazil:

* DAZN Card Set (for R$49.90)

Canada:

* DAZN Card Set (CAD $49.99)

Disclaimer :-

Outlook India does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof, Outlook India doesn't encourage/ promote piracy by any means

Email: [email protected]