Blood Pressure 911 Reviews: Ingredients, Side Effects, Customer Complaints (PhytAge Labs)

What is Blood Pressure 911?

Blood pressure medication has been available to consumers for decades, but doctors often prescribe them when levels become too high. Still, there are many secrets about these medications that Big Pharma continues to conceal, making it easy to sway the recommendations that consumers get. The creators at PhytAge Labs decided to launch a natural formula that can help without needing a prescription.

A new product, Blood Pressure 911, helps consumers reduce their blood pressure. It provides many helpful benefits to individuals who need a healthier heart, like lowering bad cholesterol, improving energy levels, and promoting better blood sugar levels. The website also claims that it could help users eliminate the side effects of prescription drugs.

Currently, no other formula acts quite the way that Blood Pressure 911 does. The creators have included many vitamins and a proprietary blend that can help consumers manage their blood pressure, even if they have consistently struggled. It even allows consumers with a family history of heart issues, like heart disease or stroke. While this formula isn’t a substitute for seeing a doctor, it creates a healthy environment for a well-functioning heart.

Ingredients in Blood Pressure 911

Blood Pressure 911 offers a proprietary blend mixed with vitamins and minerals. All of these ingredients play different roles in the user’s wellness. Read below to learn more details about the components behind this formula.

Proprietary Blend

The proprietary blend makes it possible to get the support of a few different ingredients, though users won’t be able to find out exactly how many of them are included. Still, they each have impressive benefits that can help individuals who want to keep their blood pressure under control.

The ingredients include:

Hibiscus

Buchu leaf

Juniper berry

Green tea leaf

Hawthorne leaves and flowers can help consumers protect themselves from developing heart disease, making it relatively easy to understand why it is found in Blood Pressure 911. It reduces high blood pressure, improves cholesterol levels, and manages artery blood flow. It can help the skin heal from sores and boils when used topically.

Garlic is one of the best ingredients to boost the immune system. According to scientific research, it can reduce high blood pressure, cholesterol, and more. It helps support healthy athletic performance while supporting brain health and having solid anti-microbial effects.

The extract from olive leaves helps users deal with hypertension or high blood pressure. It reduces inflammation, treats infections, and manages diabetes. One of the main compounds in olive leaves – oleuropein – provides the user with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory support, and it is safe to use daily to boost the user’s health.

Hibiscus is a flower. It primarily supports the body by delivering much-needed antioxidants in the form of vitamin C, anthocyanin, and beta-carotene, helping users to reduce inflammation that can lead to disease. It reduces high blood pressure and high cholesterol but is also notable for its weight loss benefits. Consumers who regularly include the hibiscus flower’s benefits in their routine can also improve their liver health.

Buchu leaf is often prepared for urinary tract cleaning in herbal medicine. It acts as a diuretic, making it easy for the body to disinfect and naturally reduce the risk of a UTI. Herbalists initially used buchu leaves to help with inflammation, which is why it is also considered a good remedy for prostate health. In Europe, researchers have also linked it to the treatment of gout.

Juniper berries can also be used as a diuretic, making it a helpful remedy for anyone with urinary tract issues. It reduces the pain associated with arthritis and helps manage blood sugar levels that are impacted by diabetes. It can help users treat gastrointestinal and autoimmune conditions and is sometimes sold as an essential oil.

Green tea is filled with bioactive compounds, giving it a lot of reach in healing the body. Antioxidants are a significant part of these leaves, which helps consumers to lose weight and support their brain by using it daily, even on its own. It can reduce the risk of some types of cancer, but it is most likely found in the proprietary blend to prevent cardiovascular disease.

Vitamins and Minerals

Though each of the botanicals and herbs has nutrients, the vitamins and minerals that the creators included are all important to the success of this formula. The vitamins and minerals include:

Vitamin C

Niacin

Vitamin B6

Folate

Vitamin B12

Vitamin C is already found in other ingredients within this formula, but it is an excellent source of antioxidants. Vitamin C can boost immunity and protects cells from the dangerous effects of free radicals. Free radicals are formed during food breakdown but can also accumulate due to radiation, tobacco, or X-ray exposure. These compounds have consistently been linked to heart disease.

Niacin, a B vitamin, helps the body convert food into energy. It increases healthy cholesterol levels and reduces triglycerides. When used in supplements, this vitamin improves brain function and relieves arthritis. Very little is needed to support a healthy body, and it is usually easy to include enough niacin-rich foods in the body for good health.

Vitamin B6 supports healthy brain development. It regulates the nervous system and immune system, but it is one of 8 B vitamins that perform similar functions. It is normally sourced from poultry, fortified cereals, bananas, chickpeas, fish, and potatoes, but the concentrated amount in Blood Pressure 911 offers much more support.

Folate helps users to form red blood cells, though it is crucial to the growth and function of most cells in the body. It supports healthy digestion while strengthening essential organs (like the heart and liver). Babies need it in utero to reduce the risk of developing defects in the spine or brain.

Vitamin B12 also helps with red blood cell formation. It also helps with DNA production and nerve function. Also known as cobalamin, vitamin B12 can improve focus and increase energy levels.

Where to Buy Blood Pressure 911

The only place to purchase Blood Pressure 911 is through the official website. Blood Pressure 911 was initially priced at $120, but it is currently being offered at a significant discount. The packages include:

Buy one bottle for $69.95

Buy two bottles for $119.90

Buy four bottles for $199.80

If the user isn’t happy with this remedy within the first 90 days, they can get a full refund for the order by speaking with the customer service team.

Email: wecare@phytagesupport.com

Telephone: 1-800-822-5753

Return address: PhytAge Laboratories 37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100 Englewood, CO 80112

Frequently Asked Questions: Know More About Blood Pressure 911

Q - How long will it take for consumers to get Blood Pressure 911?

A - Once the user purchases Blood Pressure 911, they should receive their order within seven business days. The purchase is delivered with UPS, FedEx, or USPS.

Q - How long will users need to stick with the Blood Pressure 911 regimen to get the desired results?

A - Most users will see the full effect when they keep a consistent regimen for at least three months. However, the initial changes are often seen in most users when they take the remedy for seven days.

Q - What is the best time to take Blood Pressure 911?

A - The timing of the Blood Pressure 911 remedy doesn’t matter much for the performance of this formula. As long as the user takes the obligatory single capsule each day, they can reap the benefits.

Q - Is Blood Pressure 911 safe?

A - Yes. The ingredients in this formula are just as safe as taking a multivitamin. If the user has a medical condition, they may want to speak with their doctor to adjust.

Q - How can you contact customer service?

A - To reach out to the customer service team, either call 1-800-822-5753 or send an email to wecare@phytagesupport.com.

Summary

Blood Pressure 911 provides a way to support the heart without having to endure the side effects and dangers of heart medication. The formula is easy to use daily, and most consumers see a drastic change in their heart function and health within the first week of using it. It includes rich sources of necessary vitamins, and every ingredient in the proprietary blend manages to support healthier blood pressure in some way.

