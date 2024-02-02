6 Best NFT Games To Earn Money In 2024

Pixels: Basic Info, Features, Gameplay & More

Pixels is a play-to-earn metaverse and MMORPG farming game. It lets you use your own NFTs as avatars and explore a limitless world of adventure. Using the PIXEL and BERRY tokens, you can create, own, and trade digital assets like land, buildings, crops, and animals. You can even build games that integrate digital collectables and earn rewards for playing and creating.

The game is powered by the Ethereum network for NFTs and tokens and the Polygon network for game logic and transactions. Right now, the game is in its first chapter, where you can join a town called Terra Villa and start your farming journey.

You can interact with the mayor, Dave, and other characters, as well as other players, to complete quests, learn skills, and unlock new features. And you can customise your character using your own NFTs or the in-game editor.

How to Play Pixels

To start, create a crypto wallet like MetaMask or Binance Chain Wallet and connect it to the game on the official Pixels website. Each player gets a free plot of land, granting benefits like resource generation. You can then explore diverse landscapes, engage with other players, and participate in building, crafting, and farming activities for potential income.

How to Earn Money on Pixels

Selling : You can sell your crafted items, agricultural products, and other in-game assets on the marketplace for $PIXEL tokens.

Renting Land : You can rent out your land to other players or engage in advanced farming and crafting activities.

Earning Rewards: You can participate in community-organized events, tournaments, and challenges for exclusive rewards.

6. Gods Unchained - Free NFT Card Game for Passive Income

Gods Unchained: Basic Info, Features, Gameplay & More

Gods Unchained, launched in 2018, is a free-to-play online trading card game akin to Magic: The Gathering Arena. Unlike traditional card games, it allows players to accumulate the native GODS token as they play. This token holds real-world value, providing players with a tangible incentive to build valuable card assets that can be sold for GODS and converted to fiat money.

In Gods Unchained, the GODS token serves a dual purpose – as an in-game currency and payment method. Players can engage in strategic buying and selling of cards through the in-game marketplace, shaping their decks to enhance their chances of winning and acquiring more cards. Most notably, the game utilises NFTs on a layer 2 Ethereum network, ensuring each card represents a distinctly identifiable digital asset.

Gods Unchained distinguishes itself from many NFT games by offering a unique entry point – it's free to start playing. Unlike typical games where upfront investments are common, Gods Unchained eliminates the need for players to spend money to engage in the gaming experience.

How to Play Gods Unchained

Select a card deck and loadout, starting with a diverse set of 140 cards. Align these cards with a God of your preference and craft a potent 30-card deck from six available starter options. Customise, swap, and finalise your deck to prepare for the challenges ahead. Before each match, strategically choose one of four god powers, each utilising mana and influencing your gameplay throughout the session.

Refine your initial hand by replacing unwanted cards (Mulligan) up to four times, focusing on prioritising lower mana cards early in the game. Once prepared, dive into the duel, summoning creatures, utilising powers and spells, and managing a hand of nine cards with a maximum of six creatures on the board. As you progress, level up, secure victories in ranked battles, and collect Stars, Flux, and card packs. Utilise Stars and Flux in the store, upgrading cards with Flux at the Forge to gain a competitive edge over rivals.

How to Earn Money on Gods Unchained

Earning Card Packs: Card packs contain tradable cards. You can sell these cards on the marketplace for Ethereum.

Weekly Ranked Mode: Compete in the weekly ranked mode. Top players can win significant amounts of $GODS tokens.

Daily Quests: Complete daily quests to earn Flux, which can be used to forge cards or trade for other items.

Staking: Hold $GODS tokens and earn passive rewards based on the total amount staked by the community.

How NFT Games were Chosen & Ranked

We considered several factors in choosing and ranking these games, such as:

Earning Potential

P2E Mechanics

Monetisation Options

Visual Appeal

Engaging Gameplay

Tokenomics

Established Userbase & Community

Development Team & Support

Live Status

Final Thoughts

Earning currency with real-world value while having fun is the main reasons P2E games have become so popular.

While potential earnings can vary based on player skills, investments, market conditions, and other factors, Pikamoon (PIKA) tops our list as the most promising NFT game for earning money.

The unique world of Dreva, ferocious Pikamoon characters, and engaging gameplay make it a notable addition to the modern NFT gaming industry. Not to forget, the PIKA token is currently in its third and final presale stage. It has a 30x smaller market cap than competitors and actively leads the pack in creativity, hype, and long-term potential.

Best NFT Games to Earn Money - FAQs

How do I start playing these play-to-earn NFT games?

First, set up a crypto wallet to keep your in-game stuff safe. Then, check out free demos to try games without spending real money. You can also watch tutorials or live gameplay on platforms like YouTube or Twitch.

How much money can I make playing these games?

A lot! NFT gaming is a promising industry that is expected to reach USD 8856.95 million by 2028. You can earn by getting rewards, building assets, and selling in-game items.

What games make the most money?

The clear winners are Games with in-game currencies that show the highest potential for appreciation. For example, Pikamoon's in-game token, $PIKA, is in its third and final presale stage. Its market cap is 30x lower than that of competitors, positioning it as one of the best cryptocurrencies for the future once the full game is launched.

Can I trust these NFT games with my money?

Yes, all the games mentioned on this list are legit. If you choose any game outside this list, do some research to ensure it's safe and secure.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.