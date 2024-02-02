Outlook Spotlight

6 Best NFT Games To Earn Money In 2024

NFT games are the new rage these days, and for a good reason. You can play these six best NFT games to earn money and have fun at the same time. Read on!

Spotlight Desk
Spotlight Desk

February 2, 2024

Best NFT Games To Earn Money
Best NFT Games To Earn Money

Dive into the fascinating world of Play-to-Earn experiences with the best NFT Games to Earn Money!

The Play-to-Earn NFT Games market is growing fast. Per Yahoo Finance, it was worth USD 3292.73 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8856.95 million by 2028. We've done extensive research to find the best 6 NFT games that let you join the trend and make easy money. These games offer a unique mix of entertainment, opportunities, and financial rewards. So, without wasting any time, let's dive in.

RankBest NFT Games To Earn MoneyDifficulty Level"Earning Potential"GenreSupported PlatformsBlockchainNative Token
1PikamoonEasyHighestMOBAAndroid, iOSEthereum$PIKA
2Axie InfinityMediumHighRPG, P2EWindows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOSEthereum$AXS
3DecentralandEasyHighGame-FiWeb OnlySolana$MANA
4The Sandbox"Medium - Hard"MediumVirtual World/ MetaverseWindows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOSEthereum$SAND
5PixelsMediumMediumStrategyPC, Android, iOSEthereum$PIXL
6Gods UnchainedDifficultLowCard GameWindows, Mac, LinuxEthereum$GODS

6 Best NFT Games to Earn Money

1. Pikamoon - The Newest NFT Game Offering Highest Rewards

Pikamoon.io
Pikamoon.io

Pikamoon: Basic Info, Features, Gameplay & More

Pikamoon is a web3 game set in Dreva, a captivating virtual realm within the Pikaverse. In this Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game, you can explore Dreva's vast landscapes, discover its unique Pikamoon species, and earn cash.

Dreva has six factions in conflict: Earth, Rock, Water, Fire, Air, and Thunder. Your task is to form a clan of Pikamoon from the 27,018 NFT population, each linked to one of these factions.

Pikamoon.io
Pikamoon.io

Pikamoon NFTs are like playing cards that showcase their names and unique features, powers, and more. These NFTs will engage in exhilarating multiplayer and intimate offline battles inspired by Pokémon. The gameplay is a blend of strategy and turn-based gaming, where the aim is to inflict max damage on each other until a winner is declared. Participants then win a share of the PIKA prize pool as a reward.

Pro Tip: Collect multiple Pikamoon so that you are best equipped to navigate the unchartered territories.

Pikamoon operates on the Ethereum blockchain, using the ERC-20 token standard to manifest PIKA. Currently, PIKA is in its third and final Presale phase. This is an exciting opportunity for early players to join the #PikaArmy while the potential for appreciation is high. Compared to its main competitors, PIKA has a 30x smaller market cap, which means there is excellent potential for growth and value surges.

The game is developed by Kevuru Games, a gaming studio that has previously worked on titles like Star Wars, Fortnite, and Undead Blocks. You can download the beta version of Pikamoon on Android and iOS, with the game's full launch soon after the grand Pikaverse is complete.

How to Play Pikamoon

You can play Pikamoon by downloading its beta version from the Android or iOS app stores. To start, create an account and connect an Ethereum crypto wallet that supports ERC-20 tokens. In the Beta, you can battle other players or NPCs using Pikamoon characters and have a chance to win from 5-figure PIKA prize pools.

How to Earn Money on Pikamoon

  • Playing: Just play this AAA-grade blockchain title and earn PIKA tokens as rewards.

  • Selling NFTs: You can sell Pikamoon NFTs or PIKA tokens across the NFT marketplace and crypto exchanges (with the potential for better gains if you buy in the Presale).

  • Upgrading Pikamoons: You can upgrade Pikamoon NFTs using PIKA-facilitated transactions in the Pikamoon Store. With enhanced Pikamoon NFTs, you have a better chance of winning PIKA.

  • Staking PIKA: You can stake PIKA to passively earn even more PIKA tokens.

2. Axie Infinity - The Most Well-known NFT Game to Earn Money

Axieinfinity.com
Axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity: Basic Info, Features, Gameplay & More

Axie Infinity, released in 2018, is widely regarded as an NFT game that brought NFT and P2E games into the mainstream. But people often wonder if it's still worth playing six years later? The answer is Yes. Axie Infinity remains highly popular and is considered one of the best NFT games for earning money.

In the game, players breed and raise Axies. Players can collect, breed, and battle these unique creatures or digital pets to level up their stats. Those looking to earn a passive income can focus on breeding unique Axies and selling them on the game's marketplace.

However, unlike other NFT games, Axie Infinity requires active gameplay to fully utilise its P2E mechanics. It's not a game where you can passively earn good rewards.

How to Play Axie Infinity

To start playing Axie Infinity, you need at least three Axies. You can buy them from the game's marketplace using Ethereum or AXS tokens or breed your own Axies using Smooth Love Potions (SLP).

Moreover, you can purchase land plots in the virtual world of Lunacia, where you can build and upgrade your base, farm resources, and explore. The game has two major modes: Adventure and Arena. In Adventure mode, you can complete quests, fight monsters, and earn rewards. In Arena mode, you can challenge other players and climb the leaderboard.

How to Earn Money on Axie Infinity

  • Playing: You can earn SLP by playing the game, which can be exchanged for ETH or AXS on decentralised exchanges or used for breeding.

  • Selling Axies: You can sell or breed Axies, land, and items on the game's marketplace or third-party platforms.

  • Staking AXS: You can earn AXS by staking,

  • Winning Tournaments: You can participate in tournaments, events, and quests that offer prizes and rewards.

3. Decentraland - A VR Game for Community Creation

Decentraland: Basic Info, Features, Gameplay & More

Decentraland is an incredible 3D virtual reality platform on the Ethereum blockchain. It lets players create, make money from, and interact with content and apps in a shared metaverse. Players can explore the virtual world, buy plots of virtual land called LAND, and use it to build and trade virtual stuff.

The goal of Decentraland is to give creators full credit and let them have fun exploring, hanging out, and doing all sorts of things. They can create their avatar to get around, customise their appearance, hang out, play games, attend events, and check out other people's cool creations.

Players buy LAND and pay for things with MANA, the game's cryptocurrency. MANA is an ERC-20 token that players can use in the Decentraland Marketplace to trade all kinds of on-chain assets and level up their game.

Pro Tip: Use the map with the "M" key for quick jumps to places and events.

The virtual world is divided into three layers: one for tracking LAND ownership, one for distributing assets, and one for peer-to-peer interactions.

How to Play Decentraland

Playing Decentraland is easy and fun. First, go to the official website and click on the red button. Connect your MetaMask wallet for a secure entry. Create your unique avatar by choosing traits, clothes, and accessories from the marketplace. You can then go to Genesis Plaza, get used to the controls, and move around using keys or the whirlwind.

How to Earn Money on Decentraland

  • Buying Low and Selling High: You can buy LAND with MANA and sell it for a higher price later.

  • Selling NFTs: You can use Decentraland's software development kit (SDK) to create your NFTs, such as games, art, or collectables.

  • Playing and Mining DG Tokens: You can earn DG tokens by playing the games with MANA, referring new players, or locking your DG in the governance contract.

4. The Sandbox - User-Generated Crypto and Blockchain Games

Sandbox.game
Sandbox.game

The Sandbox: Basic Info, Features, Gameplay & More

While not precisely a "Play-to-Earn" NFT game, The Sandbox has features that resemble one, which is why it made our list of best NFT games. It is currently the world's top blockchain game, with a market cap of approximately $1 billion.

The gaming platform is like Minecraft but with NFTs, allowing you to build digital assets and games using Voxel graphics and gameplay. You can sell your creations or keep them for yourself. The Sandbox provides user-friendly tools and even allows you to import Minecraft creations.

However, it is still in the Alpha stage, meaning it's not fully completed and may undergo drastic changes. Even now, some people find it challenging to learn and master.

How to Play The Sandbox:

To play The Sandbox, download and install the game maker and voxel editor from the official website. Create an account, explore the map, and purchase or rent land using SAND tokens. You can use the Voxel editor to create your own NFTs or buy them from the marketplace. Using the game maker, you can also build your own games or play other games in the Metaverse.

How to Earn Money on The Sandbox

  • Selling Creations: You can earn rewards by selling your creations for SAND or other cryptocurrencies.

  • Monetizing Games: You can monetise games on your land

  • Staking SAND: You can stake SAND tokens on the platform and earn passive rewards

  • Participation: Active participation in the game's DAO governance can also help you make money.

5. Pixels - NFT Open-World Farming Game

Pixels.xyz
Pixels.xyz

Pixels: Basic Info, Features, Gameplay & More

Pixels is a play-to-earn metaverse and MMORPG farming game. It lets you use your own NFTs as avatars and explore a limitless world of adventure. Using the PIXEL and BERRY tokens, you can create, own, and trade digital assets like land, buildings, crops, and animals. You can even build games that integrate digital collectables and earn rewards for playing and creating.

The game is powered by the Ethereum network for NFTs and tokens and the Polygon network for game logic and transactions. Right now, the game is in its first chapter, where you can join a town called Terra Villa and start your farming journey.

You can interact with the mayor, Dave, and other characters, as well as other players, to complete quests, learn skills, and unlock new features. And you can customise your character using your own NFTs or the in-game editor.

How to Play Pixels

To start, create a crypto wallet like MetaMask or Binance Chain Wallet and connect it to the game on the official Pixels website. Each player gets a free plot of land, granting benefits like resource generation. You can then explore diverse landscapes, engage with other players, and participate in building, crafting, and farming activities for potential income.

How to Earn Money on Pixels

  • Selling: You can sell your crafted items, agricultural products, and other in-game assets on the marketplace for $PIXEL tokens.

  • Renting Land: You can rent out your land to other players or engage in advanced farming and crafting activities.

  • Earning Rewards: You can participate in community-organized events, tournaments, and challenges for exclusive rewards.

6. Gods Unchained - Free NFT Card Game for Passive Income

Gods Unchained: Basic Info, Features, Gameplay & More

Gods Unchained, launched in 2018, is a free-to-play online trading card game akin to Magic: The Gathering Arena. Unlike traditional card games, it allows players to accumulate the native GODS token as they play. This token holds real-world value, providing players with a tangible incentive to build valuable card assets that can be sold for GODS and converted to fiat money.

In Gods Unchained, the GODS token serves a dual purpose – as an in-game currency and payment method. Players can engage in strategic buying and selling of cards through the in-game marketplace, shaping their decks to enhance their chances of winning and acquiring more cards. Most notably, the game utilises NFTs on a layer 2 Ethereum network, ensuring each card represents a distinctly identifiable digital asset.

Gods Unchained distinguishes itself from many NFT games by offering a unique entry point – it's free to start playing. Unlike typical games where upfront investments are common, Gods Unchained eliminates the need for players to spend money to engage in the gaming experience.

How to Play Gods Unchained

Select a card deck and loadout, starting with a diverse set of 140 cards. Align these cards with a God of your preference and craft a potent 30-card deck from six available starter options. Customise, swap, and finalise your deck to prepare for the challenges ahead. Before each match, strategically choose one of four god powers, each utilising mana and influencing your gameplay throughout the session.

Refine your initial hand by replacing unwanted cards (Mulligan) up to four times, focusing on prioritising lower mana cards early in the game. Once prepared, dive into the duel, summoning creatures, utilising powers and spells, and managing a hand of nine cards with a maximum of six creatures on the board. As you progress, level up, secure victories in ranked battles, and collect Stars, Flux, and card packs. Utilise Stars and Flux in the store, upgrading cards with Flux at the Forge to gain a competitive edge over rivals.

How to Earn Money on Gods Unchained

Earning Card Packs: Card packs contain tradable cards. You can sell these cards on the marketplace for Ethereum.

Weekly Ranked Mode: Compete in the weekly ranked mode. Top players can win significant amounts of $GODS tokens.

Daily Quests: Complete daily quests to earn Flux, which can be used to forge cards or trade for other items.

Staking: Hold $GODS tokens and earn passive rewards based on the total amount staked by the community.

How NFT Games were Chosen & Ranked

We considered several factors in choosing and ranking these games, such as:

  • Earning Potential

  • P2E Mechanics

  • Monetisation Options

  • Visual Appeal

  • Engaging Gameplay

  • Tokenomics

  • Established Userbase & Community

  • Development Team & Support

  • Live Status

Final Thoughts

Earning currency with real-world value while having fun is the main reasons P2E games have become so popular.

While potential earnings can vary based on player skills, investments, market conditions, and other factors, Pikamoon (PIKA) tops our list as the most promising NFT game for earning money.

The unique world of Dreva, ferocious Pikamoon characters, and engaging gameplay make it a notable addition to the modern NFT gaming industry. Not to forget, the PIKA token is currently in its third and final presale stage. It has a 30x smaller market cap than competitors and actively leads the pack in creativity, hype, and long-term potential.

Best NFT Games to Earn Money - FAQs

How do I start playing these play-to-earn NFT games?

First, set up a crypto wallet to keep your in-game stuff safe. Then, check out free demos to try games without spending real money. You can also watch tutorials or live gameplay on platforms like YouTube or Twitch.

How much money can I make playing these games?

A lot! NFT gaming is a promising industry that is expected to reach USD 8856.95 million by 2028. You can earn by getting rewards, building assets, and selling in-game items.

What games make the most money?

The clear winners are Games with in-game currencies that show the highest potential for appreciation. For example, Pikamoon's in-game token, $PIKA, is in its third and final presale stage. Its market cap is 30x lower than that of competitors, positioning it as one of the best cryptocurrencies for the future once the full game is launched.

Can I trust these NFT games with my money?

Yes, all the games mentioned on this list are legit. If you choose any game outside this list, do some research to ensure it's safe and secure.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS