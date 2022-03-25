Asif Kamal's Alturaash Art Enters Web3 World, Read To Know More

Web3, also known as Web 3.0, is an idea for a version of the Internet that is decentralised and based on public blockchains. Blockchain technology is most simply defined as a decentralised, distributed ledger that records the provenance of a digital asset.

The engagement between the high-end art world and digital art—specifically NFTs or non-fungible tokens—continues to expand at a ferocious pace. Calling the initiative “an industry first,” the art-house boasted that “Alturaash” is the only art house from India to build a proprietary, custom NFT marketplace that will serve as a destination for digital art NFT sales.”

Alturaash Art, founded by Asif Kamal, a Dubai-based businessman plays a key role in bringing the works of South Asian artists into the limelight. Asif supports the Artwork and Artists from South Asia who is skilled and has great meaning to their work. A lot of these artists are from India and Asif admired the talents this vast country has.

About his fondness for Indian artists and their work, Asif says “India has rich art and culture and it is rich in diversity too. Artists and skilled people are everywhere - big cities to small villages. Sadly, not everyone gets a chance to showcase their amazing work to the world. After years of research on modern and contemporary art after working and investing my time in understanding India and South Asian countries' culture, I am here to share and help create a transparent infrastructure for the art fraternity as well as for the new age investors.”

Alturaash Art is a leading worldwide art dealership and an art house that represents several contemporary and modern artists. Alturaash is a word that comes from the Arabic vocabulary and means "heritage" in English. Asif started Alturaash in 2010 to help and promote rising South Asian and regional artists. The company's headquarters are in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Recently, Alturaash Art announced that it is venturing into Web3. "We are delighted to enter into the world of Web3, Alturaash is building the new creative economy. Create, explore & collect digital art NFTs. The intention is to support them in their journey of creativity and facilitate them from scratch to the point they start earning money," mentions an official statement.

