Why Armed Force Aspirants, Former Army Officials Are Protesting Against 'Agnipath' Scheme: 5 Reasons

The protests against ‘Agnipath’ scheme seem to be unending as protests continue to spread like wildfire across the country in states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

Protesst against Agnipath scheme. PTI Photo

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 3:07 pm

The protests against Centre government’s recently announced 'Agnipath' seems to be unending, with protests being reported from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. 

But what is it in the scheme termed ‘historic’ by the government that has made people angry. Here we explain in  a nutshell. 

1 The people want 15 years of service, as is presently the case. The people want to earn higher salaries as they gain experience and become more senior within the system. They also want pension once they retire.

2 The  government has announced that under the 'Agnipath' scheme, those recruited will be given a lumpsum of ₹ 11.5 lakh after completion of four years of service.

3 Besides, veteran armed forces officers  have expressed their concern over the scheme, saying the new recruits will be like "tourist soldiers", which will adversely impact the armed forces' organisational ethos and operational effectiveness as a fighting force.

4 There are also apprehensions that the 'Agnipath' scheme would change the composition of several regiments that recruit youths from specific regions as well as castes such as Rajputs, Jats and Sikhs. 

5 The government  has also said that those 'Agniveers' who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
 

