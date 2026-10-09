Who Was Rakhini Mipi: The RTI Activist Found Dead In Arunachal

Rakhini Mipi, an RTI activist and rifleman with the 24th Assam Rifles, was found dead at an Army transit camp in Hunli on October 4.
Mipi had challenged alleged irregularities in public projects and raised environmental concerns over highway construction.
Police registered a case of unnatural death, while the circumstances surrounding his death remain unresolved.
Rakhini Mipi, a rifleman with the 24th Assam Rifles and a Right to Information (RTI) activist from Arunachal Pradesh, was found dead at an Army transit camp in Hunli, in Lower Dibang Valley district, on October 4. Police registered a case of unnatural death and began investigating the circumstances. They had not ruled out foul play, according to The Arunachal Times.
Mipi used the RTI Act and legal proceedings to question alleged irregularities in government projects and raise concerns about environmental violations during highway construction. He also opposed the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project and questioned electoral-roll entries in Dibang Valley.
His Work As An RTI Activist
Mipi was from Dibang Valley and served in the 24th Assam Rifles while pursuing complaints about public works and environmental protection.
According to The Arunachal Times, Mipi was travelling with his unit to Anini for an Armed Forces warfare exercise. The unit reached Hunli on the evening of October 3. According to Hunli police station officer-in-charge Inspector Mohon Mili, Mipi was found hanging in the bathroom of an Army transit camp near the Circuit House at around 7.10 am the following morning.
Police registered a case of unnatural death, and his body was taken to Roing for a post-mortem examination before being handed over to his family. In its initial report, The Arunachal Times said police had not ruled out foul play and had yet to record statements from family members.
The Projects And Alleged Irregularities He Challenged
Mipi approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over alleged environmental violations during the construction of National Highway 313, which connects Roing, Hunli and Anini. The case involved the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and contractors working on the highway.
The NGT's July 20, 2022, judgment in Rakhini Mipi vs State of Arunachal Pradesh records allegations that construction debris was being dumped outside designated sites, including on forest land and into rivers. Inspections by the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board identified environmental violations, including improper dumping, damage to vegetation and inadequate dust-control measures.
The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board imposed environmental compensation of Rs 3,28,68,750 on NHIDCL over improper dumping by road construction companies. NHIDCL paid the compensation before the application was disposed of. The tribunal directed the state government and pollution control board to protect forests and rivers from pollution and environmental damage.
The Arunachal Times reported that Mipi had raised allegations of irregularities in Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Dibang Valley, which aim to provide tap-water connections to rural households.
Ukhrul Times reported that Mipi had raised allegations in 2022 about roads built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. He questioned whether structures listed in project reports had been built, whether road works met prescribed specifications and whether population figures in detailed project reports had been manipulated.
Mipi also opposed the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, questioning attempts to prepare its pre-feasibility report despite opposition from sections of the local population. The proposed dam has prompted concerns about its potential environmental and social consequences.
Mipi had also raised concerns on social media about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Dibang Valley. He alleged that people who were not members of Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes (APSTs) had been included in the electoral rolls, raising concerns about electoral representation.
What Is Known About His Death?
The circumstances of Mipi's death remain unresolved. The available reporting does not establish whether another person was involved, and the cause of death should not be treated as settled before the investigative findings are available.
Maktoob Media reported that Ebo Milo, a relative and lawyer, has expressed suspicions of foul play. Milo said Mipi had been in good mental condition and had shown no signs of distress. He also referred to legal proceedings pursued using information Mipi had obtained.