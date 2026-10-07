Allahabad University Students March For Freedom And Women’s Safety

Allahabad University women students marched from their hostel to Azad Park against harassment and violence against women.
Students stressed that women’s safety must ensure freedom, equality and access to public spaces.
The march followed an alleged harassment incident involving a BA-LLB student near her hostel.
Students of Allahabad University in Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh took to the streets on Tuesday evening, marching from the women’s hostel to Azad Park to protest against the alleged harassment of a BA-LLB student and rising cases of violence against women.
The “Freedom March” was organised against the alleged harassment of an Allahabad University BA-LLB student and increasing violence against women across the country. Members of civil society also joined the march.
The protest comes weeks after a series of demonstrations by women students at Delhi University against rape and sexual harassment. In Prayagraj, women students took the lead in raising concerns over safety, equality and their freedom to access public spaces.
Allahabad University has often made headlines for student protests, which have traditionally seen prominent participation from male students. Tuesday’s march, however, saw women students at the forefront of a protest centred on issues affecting women.
Speaking to Outlook India, Khushboo, a student who has completed her studies, said the march was not only about women’s security. “The Women's March is about equality and freedom,” she said.
Khushbu, is currently in Prayagraj preparing for further examinations, added that the restricting women’s mobility in the name of safety is not a solution. Instead, she said, efforts should focus on making public spaces safer and ensuring accountability.
“We should make sure that CCTV cameras are installed properly. We should work on investigation and accountability. Gender education is very important,” she added.
She also stressed that women’s safety is not limited to university campuses.
“We need structural responsibility for women's security. The Women's March is not only about campus issues,” Khushboo said.
For students, concerns over safety extend to their everyday movement through public spaces. Khushboo said women often do not feel safe while travelling at certain hours.
“The security issue is that if we leave at 5 in the morning, we feel like we are aliens. We don't feel safe. We feel like we should leave during the day. We cannot leave at night,” Khushbu added.
Rajnandini Singh, a B Voc student from the Centre of Media Studies at the University of Allahabad, said she supported the march but questioned why women still had to protest for their basic rights.
“I am in support of this, but it is very unfortunate that even in 2026, women have to march for their basic rights,” Singh said.
She said women continue to make compromises over their basic safety while men are able to focus on their careers and other aspects of their lives.
“If we talk about men, they have their careers and all these things to think about. Women still have to compromise on their basic safety and all these things. So, it is very unfortunate, and it should not be like this,” she added.
The immediate trigger for the protest was an incident involving an Allahabad University BA-LLB student who was allegedly harassed in front of her hostel.
“A BA-LLB student was harassed just in front of her hostel. If this is happening here, then it is very unfortunate,” Singh noted.
The march highlighted growing concerns over women’s right to move freely and safely, with students stressing the need for safer public spaces, accountability and greater awareness around gender and women’s security.