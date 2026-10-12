Tukaram Mundhe Named Secretary Of Panel Probing MPSC Paper Leaks As Pune Aspirants End Protest

“MPSC students' satyagraha finally victorious. Victory of unity, determination.. and perseverance,” NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said in a post on X. Bhimanwar also wrote on X: “The state government has announced a judicial inquiry into the MPSC paper leak case. Throughout my entire life, I have always prioritized ethics. Therefore, I have decided to go on leave during this period instead of continuing to serve in the post until this inquiry is completed. The autonomy, credibility, and interests of students of the MPSC have always been my priority, and they will continue to be so in the future,” he said.