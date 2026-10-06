'Good Governance Not About Making Headlines': Tukaram Mundhe Reacts To NYT's 'Rock Star' Tag

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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“In India, a Food Safety Inspector Is a Rock Star,” read the newspaper’s October 4, 2026 headline. A related headline read: “Diners Turn Safety Chief Into Food God In Indian City.”

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Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Tukaram Mundhe, NYT
Tukaram Mundhe | Photo: Vishwas Walter Gonsalves
Summary of this article

  • The New York Times described Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as a “Rock Star”.

  • Mundhe said good governance means making a difference and building public trust.

  • BBC had earlier featured Mundhe among civil servants recognised for their work.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe’s enforcement drive has drawn international media attention, with The New York Times describing him as a “Rock Star”.

Responding to the international acclaim, the IAS officer, sharing the reports on X, said, “good governance is not about making headlines” but “about making a difference”.

“In India, a Food Safety Inspector Is a Rock Star,” read the newspaper’s October 4, 2026 headline. A related headline read: “Diners Turn Safety Chief Into Food God In Indian City.”

Mundhe said that food safety is ultimately about protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust.

"When enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent, institutions earn credibility and citizens begin to believe that the system works,” he wrote.

“The New York Times captures one such story from Maharashtra,” he added.

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The coverage followed a September 27 BBC report titled “Why some Indian civil servants become heroes for doing their jobs”. That article examined the public recognition received by Mundhe and other civil servants for carrying out their responsibilities.

Mundhe had shared that report too, saying the objective should be to build institutions that deliver consistently, even as individuals receive praise for their work.

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“That is what leadership in public life should ultimately be about. Not power for its own sake. Not prominence. Not personal recognition. It’s about the public good,” he wrote on X.

“Leadership means having the integrity to do what is right, the courage to take difficult decisions, the fairness to apply the law without favour, and the humility to listen,” he added.

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Mundhe took charge as Maharashtra’s FDA commissioner on May 25. Since then, the department has carried out raids at wholesalers, manufacturing units, retail establishments and eateries across the state, according to an earlier Hindustan Times report.

The enforcement action has included licence suspensions and the seizure of samples where serious violations were detected, the report said.

Mundhe has undergone 25 transfers during his 21-year career.

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