Following the Congress President debacle and the ensuing revolt among MLAs in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday assured that there was no infighting in his Congress party. Dismissing rumors that are allegedly being spread now being spread about the diminishing importance of the importance to the Gandhi family and their failure to attract votes, Gehlot termed such insinuations as "nonsense".

The comments came while the CM was addressing a gathering of the Regar community in Vidyadhar Nagar in Jaipur.

"Now, it is being spread that no one is giving importance to the Gandhi family. The Gandhi family does not have the ability to get votes. All these talks are nonsense," Gehlot said.

The BJP claims that the Gandhi family does not have the ability to attract votes, but the reality is that the people of the country believe in Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, he said.

"Wherever they will go in the country, lakhs of people will gather," he said.

"The talks of infighting in Congress is being publicised. This benefits the BJP. Every day news keeps coming in newspapers that a fight is going on in the Rajasthan Congress. There is no fight and we will together form the next government. This is our resolve. We need the blessings of the people," Gehlot said.

Gehlot told the gathering that the Congress is the only party that has given respect to the Regar community. He said the Congress has protected reservation.

"Those in the power today never supported reservation.... Today's Bharatiya Janata Party was earlier in the form of Jana Sangh. They opposed reservation," Gehlot said.

Recently, a political crisis broke out in the state with the Congress' move to hold its legislature party meeting at the chief minister's residence on September 25. It was seen as an exercise to change the chief minister prior to the Congress president's elections for which Ashok Gehlot was the front runner. Gehlot's former deputy Sachin Pilot was among the main contenders for the chief minister's post.

The CM's comments came after former CM and BJP Leader Vasundhara Raje took a dig at the Congress stating that while one faction in the Congress government in Rajasthan does not want to leave the chief minister's "chair", the other is adamant to grab it.

Raje also said that people in the Congress government are least concerned about the public, who know about the four years of misrule of the Gehlot government.

(With inputs from PTI)