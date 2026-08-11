Rajasthan Govt Transfers 183 RAS Officers

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday transferred and posted 183 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers, including several assistant collectors and sub-divisional officers in different districts.
The Department of Personnel issued the transfer and posting orders.
According to the order, Yogesh Kumar Srivastava, Officer on Special Duty in the Chief Minister's Office, has been posted as General Manager of Sri Ganganagar Sugar Mills Ltd, Jaipur.
Dr Ashok Kumar, Deputy Secretary in the Rajasthan Housing Board, has been posted as Additional Director in the Local Self Government Department.
Similarly, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Personnel Harphool Pankaj has been posted as Additional District Collector, Alwar, while Rajsamand Additional District Collector Naresh Bunkar has been posted as Additional District Collector (Ceiling) Court, Pali.
Several officers who were awaiting postings have also been given assignments under the order.
The latest reshuffle comes a day after the Department of Personnel transferred and posted 69 Indian Forest Service officers late Monday night