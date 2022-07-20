Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Odisha Records 1,122 Covid-19 Cases, Highest In 5 Months

Odisha recorded 1,122 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day count in the last five months, pushing the tally to 13,01,995, the health department said.

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 3:08 pm

Odisha recorded 1,122 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day count in the last five months, pushing the tally to 13,01,995, the health department said.

The test positivity rate was 5.08 percent as the cases were detected out of 22,101 samples tested. As many as 164 children were among the new patients, according to a bulletin.

The state had logged 945 cases on Monday. On February 13, there were 1,148 infections.

Khurda district of which capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of 307 cases, followed by 197 in Sundargarh and 132 in Cuttack district.

The number of active Covid-19 cases climbed to 6,701, of which 2,204 patients are in Khurda district.

The Covid-19 death toll remained at 9,130 as there was no new death. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The infection tally rose to 13,01,995, including 12,86,111 recoveries as 737 more people recuperated in the past 24 hours, it added.

(Inputs from PTI) 

