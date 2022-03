Noted cardiac surgeon Dr Prakash Marpakwar died on Saturday following a brief illness, family sources said. Marpakwar, 73, is survived by two daughters.

In a long medical career, he had several firsts to his name. He was the first doctor to perform open-heart surgery in Nagpur in 1987.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis condoled Dr Marpakwar's death, saying that the Vidarbha region has lost a prominent surgeon.

With PTI inputs.