The Lok Sabha on Saturday took up a discussion on the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya after protest by the DMK members on an issue related to the fishermen from Tamil Nadu.
Initiating the discussion on "the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala," BJP member Satya Pal Singh emphasized that Lord Ram belongs to everyone, not just Hindus.
He accused the Congress of questioning the existence of Ram, leading to a sharp reaction from the opposition benches.
Singh highlighted the historic nature of the temple's construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and emphasized that it is not a "communal" issue as perceived by some.
What did Amit Shah say?
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha claimed that the Ram temple was not allowed to built due to politics of appeasement and citing law and order.
"Everyone should understand that the date - January 22 - is historic, and I want to say that those who don't know their history end up losing their identity," says Union Home Minister.
He further explained, "The date - January 22 - cleared the way to make India a 'Vishvaguru'. We cannot think about this country without Ram and Ramcharitmanas, and those who want to know the country cannot do it without Ram and Ramcharitmanas."
Shah added that the consecration of Ram Temple ended long agitation since 1528 and legal fight since 1858.
Regarding Supreme Court's verdict on construction of Ram Temple, Shah said, "SC verdict on Ram temple showed India's secularism, nowhere else majority community fought legally so long for its faith."
Making a swipe at the opposition, Shah stated, "When we mentioned about it (constructing Ram Temple) in our manifesto, they (opposition) said it was only to win the elections and the BJP keeps making such promises - Article 370, Ram Janmabhoomi, Uniform Civil Code or Triple Talaq. However, they oppose us every time we fulfil our promises. I want to clarify that the BJP and PM Modi do what they say."
Further Shah attacked the Congress and the BJP's estimation of winning majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
He reportedly said, "No suspense over outcome of LS polls. Even Cong and its allies have realised they will have to sit in opposition benches again."
He added, "Rahul Gandhi has no right to go ahead with Bharat Jodo Yatra as Congress was responsible for India's partition in 1947."
How has other BJP leaders reacted to the discussion?
Senior BJP leader Satyapal Singh on Saturday quoted from Jawaharlal Nehru's "tryst with destiny" speech, saying the country's long-suppressed soul found utterance on January 22, when a grand Ram temple was consecrated at Ayodhya in Lok Sabha on Saturday.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale told PTI, "Discussion is being held (in Parliament) on Ram Temple. The Ram Temple was there 500 years ago but the Mughals demolished it and made the (Babri) Masjid there. Following the Supreme Court verdict, the Muslim side welcomed it (construction of Ram Temple)."
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal claimed, "Today, this discussion is for 'Rashtra Pratishtha'."
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "It is good that there is a discussion in the House. Ram Lalla's historic Pran Pratishtha took place on January 22 after a struggle of 500 years, following the Supreme Court's decision. A historic magnificent temple has been constructed."
Lok Sabha MP Srikant Shinde expressed gratitude for the construction of the Ram Temple and said, "It’s an important day and I consider myself very lucky that we all have got to be a part of a discussion today (on Ram Temple’s construction) after 75 years. Opposition never felt like having a Ram Temple at that place in 75 years of Independence, but today Narendra Modi has done the task of writing the history on right terms."
Opposition leaders react
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi spoke to the media on Saturday, he said, "The Congress party has welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict (on Ram Temple). India is an old nation whose power is to unite all religions and languages. We should protect this and we need to achieve the goal of Ram Rajya that was shown by Mahatma Gandhi."
Congress MP shaktisinh Gohil said, "Lord Ram is in everyone's heart and we take Lord Ram's name for salvation. However, for the BJP God is not for 'moksh ki prapti' but for 'mat (vote) ki prapti."