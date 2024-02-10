What did Amit Shah say?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha claimed that the Ram temple was not allowed to built due to politics of appeasement and citing law and order.

"Everyone should understand that the date - January 22 - is historic, and I want to say that those who don't know their history end up losing their identity," says Union Home Minister.

He further explained, "The date - January 22 - cleared the way to make India a 'Vishvaguru'. We cannot think about this country without Ram and Ramcharitmanas, and those who want to know the country cannot do it without Ram and Ramcharitmanas."

Shah added that the consecration of Ram Temple ended long agitation since 1528 and legal fight since 1858.

Regarding Supreme Court's verdict on construction of Ram Temple, Shah said, "SC verdict on Ram temple showed India's secularism, nowhere else majority community fought legally so long for its faith."

Making a swipe at the opposition, Shah stated, "When we mentioned about it (constructing Ram Temple) in our manifesto, they (opposition) said it was only to win the elections and the BJP keeps making such promises - Article 370, Ram Janmabhoomi, Uniform Civil Code or Triple Talaq. However, they oppose us every time we fulfil our promises. I want to clarify that the BJP and PM Modi do what they say."

Further Shah attacked the Congress and the BJP's estimation of winning majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He reportedly said, "No suspense over outcome of LS polls. Even Cong and its allies have realised they will have to sit in opposition benches again."

He added, "Rahul Gandhi has no right to go ahead with Bharat Jodo Yatra as Congress was responsible for India's partition in 1947."