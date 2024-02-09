Nitish Jumped Boat After Karpoori Thakur’s Bharat Ratna; Will RLD Jump After Chaudhary Charan Singh?

Minutes after the former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh was declared Bharat Ratna, Jayant Chaudhary, the grandson of the farmer leader tweeted, “Dil Jeet Liya” (You have won the hearts). He also retweeted the tweet of PM Modi where he showered praise on the Jat icon and said, “He dedicated his life to the welfare of farmers... whether as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or Home Minister of the country, and even as MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He stood against the Emergency (and) his dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters is inspiring.”

While Bharat Ratna has been mostly weaponized by different parties to garner political gains, declaration of Singh’s name holds special significance in the current electoral context. Singh was both a Jat and a farmer leader. In the recent past, BJP’s relation with both the communities have not been very well. On one hand, the year-long farmers’ protests- mostly led by farmers from Punjab and Haryana made the ruling party uncomfortable; on the other, the wrestlers’ protest and subsequent comments by the accused Brij Bhushan, a senior BJP leader, made it worse.