Parliament: Opposition Walks Out As Sitharaman Dashes 'Discriminatory Budget' Charges

Nirmala Sitharaman Responds: On Opposition’s protest against ‘discriminatory’ Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, ”…In every Budget, you don’t get an opportunity to name every state of this country...The Cabinet had taken a decision to set up a port on Vadavan. But Maharashtra’s name was not taken in the Budget yesterday. Does this mean that Maharashtra feels ignored? If a particular state is named in the speech, does it mean that programs of GOI don't go to these states? This is a deliberate attempt of the Opposition led by Congress to give the impression to people that nothing has been given to our states. This is an outrageous allegation...”