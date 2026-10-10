Monu Manesar Threatens CJP Protesters With ‘Deactivation’ Amid Of Jantar Mantar March

In an Instagram video posted on October 9, Manesar, whose real name is Monu Yadav, said he was angry over what he described as violence against police personnel. He also alleged that women officers were being treated inappropriately. The clip runs for 2 minutes and 15 seconds. Newslaundry reported that Manesar said his team would infiltrate the Jantar Mantar protest to protect the dignity of the country, its culture and women police officers.