Monu Manesar Threatens CJP Protesters With ‘Deactivation’ Amid Of Jantar Mantar March

Monu Manesar warned CJP protesters that his team would target people he accused of attacking police personnel.
In an Instagram video, the Bajrang Dal member said, “Our teams are active and we will deactivate you, so take care.”
Manesar confirmed to Newslaundry that his team would attend the October 10 protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
Bajrang Dal member and murder accused Monu Manesar has threatened people he accused of attacking police personnel, warning that his team would be present at the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10.
In an Instagram video posted on October 9, Manesar, whose real name is Monu Yadav, said he was angry over what he described as violence against police personnel. He also alleged that women officers were being treated inappropriately. The clip runs for 2 minutes and 15 seconds. Newslaundry reported that Manesar said his team would infiltrate the Jantar Mantar protest to protect the dignity of the country, its culture and women police officers.
“Our police personnel are being beaten up, our lady police officers are being treated inappropriately,” he said. “Me and my entire team are against it.”
He then warned those he believed could be identified in videos of the alleged incidents.
“If we find someone from the videos we saw, if they end up in front of us, they better save themselves because we can’t be held responsible for what we will do, Jai Shree Ram,” he said.
Towards the end of the video, he added: “Our teams are ready. Our teams are active and we will deactivate you, so take care.”
The video was posted on the verified Instagram account ‘mohitthehindu052’, which has 1,54,000 followers. It received more than 1,33,000 views within 24 hours.
Speaking to Newslaundry from Gurugram, Manesar confirmed that his team would attend the protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, adding that “we will not tolerate any wrongdoing against our country, our culture and our police personnel.”
Asked about allegations of police violence against protesters, Manesar said he had heard about the incidents but had not seen video evidence of police personnel touching protesters.
“They may be cockroaches but we are HIT,” he said, referring to the insecticide brand.
Manesar's Cow Vigilantism And Legal History
Manesar, a self-styled cow vigilante, has been associated with the Bajrang Dal for nearly a decade. Before his arrest, he regularly posted videos on social media documenting cow-vigilante activities, including raids and confrontations with people suspected of transporting cattle for slaughter.
His activities took place against the backdrop of Haryana’s cow-protection laws. In 2019, the state added stricter provisions to the anti-cow-slaughter law enacted by the BJP government in 2015. Between 2019 and 2022, nearly 600 first information reports (FIRs) were registered under the law in Nuh, a Muslim-majority region of Haryana. Many families in the region pointed to harassment by cow vigilantes.
In February 2023, the charred bodies of Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 28, were found in a burnt-out car in Loharu, in Haryana’s Bhiwani district. Their families told Newslaundry that the two men had been abducted and burnt alive by six members of Haryana’s Bajrang Dal unit, including Manesar. He remained on the run for more than five months after the incident.
Newslaundry reported that Manesar was arrested in Gurugram in September 2023 in connection with an inflammatory social media post under the Information Technology Act. Police said they recovered a pistol and three live rounds from him.
Manesar was released from prison on March 8, 2026.
Ahead of the October 10 protest, Delhi Police were also using loudspeakers across the city to warn people against disrupting law and order.