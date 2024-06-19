National

4,300 Indian Millionaires Projected To Leave In 2024: Which Country Is Their Top Destination?

Globally, 128,000 millionaires are expected to relocate in 2024, with the UAE and the USA topping the list of preferred destinations.

4,300 Indian Millionaires Projected To Leave In 2024
info_icon

A report by Henley & Partners states that 4,300 millionaires are expected to leave India this year, with a significant number choosing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as their destination.

Last year, the same report noted that 5,100 Indian millionaires relocated abroad. India, the fastest-growing economy in the world, is expected to rank third globally in terms of millionaire migrations, following China and the UK. While India has now overtaken China as the world's most populous nation, its net millionaire exodus is less than 30 per cent of China's.

Arabian tea house in Dubai - Neeta Lal
Dining In Dubai

BY Neeta Lal

"While India loses thousands of millionaires each year, with many migrating to the UAE, concerns over the outflows may well be mitigated as with wealth growth of 85 per cent over the past decade, the country continues to produce far more new high-net-worth individuals than it loses to emigration," the report stated.

The report further noted that Indian private banks and wealth management platforms are expanding into the UAE, with Nuvama Private and LGT Wealth Management ramping up their global diversification and expansion needs, and other banks also increasing their presence in the UAE.

The tiny Gulf nation is expected to see an unprecedented net inflow of 6,700 millionaires from around the world by the end of 2024, according to the report released on June 18.

A distant second to the UAE is the United States, with an expected inflow of 3,800 millionaires by year-end — just about half of the net inflow of migrating millionaires that the Middle Eastern country anticipates.

Globally, 128,000 millionaires are expected to relocate in 2024, with the UAE and the USA topping the list of preferred destinations. Migrating millionaires contribute significantly to foreign exchange reserves by moving substantial assets with them. 

Their investments also stimulate local stock markets through equity placements. High-net-worth families opt to relocate for various reasons, including safety, financial considerations, tax benefits, retirement prospects, business opportunities, favourable lifestyles, educational opportunities for children, healthcare systems, and overall quality of life.

Here are the top 10 countries expecting to see the highest net inflows of millionaires in 2024, according to Henley and Partners.

  • United Arab Emirates: +6,700

  • United States of America: +3,800

  • Singapore: +3,500

  • Canada: +3,200

  • Australia: +2,500

  • Italy: +2,200

  • Switzerland: +1,500

  • Greece: +1,200

  • Portugal: +800

  • Japan: +400

Here are the 10 countries or territories projected to see the highest outflows of millionaires in 2024:

  • China: -15,200

  • United Kingdom: -9,500

  • India: -4,300

  • South Korea: -1,200

  • Russian Federation: -1,000

  • Brazil: -800

  • South Africa: -600

  • Taiwan (Chinese Taipei): -400

  • Nigeria: -300

  • Vietnam: -300

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21
  2. Two Arrested For Rs 48.5 Lakh Cyber Fraud In Noida
  3. 4,300 Indian Millionaires Projected To Leave In 2024: Which Country Is Their Top Destination?
  4. Gujarat: Govt Announces 7,500 Permanent Jobs A Day After Detaining Over 300 Aspirants For Protest In Gandhinagar | Details
  5. Outlook News Wrap June 19: Heatwave Death Toll Soars, PM Modi Inaugurates Nalanda Uni Campus, US Delegation Meets Dalai Lama And More
Entertainment News
  1. 'GoT' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' Begins Production
  2. Sana Makbul's Favourite Yoga Poses: Bhujangasana And Dhanurasana
  3. Actor Sheezan Khan Completes 11 Years In TV Industry, Promises 'More To Come'
  4. Iqbal Khan On 'Commander Karan Saxena': 'Never Played Anything This Dark In The Last 23-24 Years'
  5. Gujarat HC's Interim Stay On OTT Release Of 'Maharaj' Film Extended By A Day
Sports News
  1. Latest Sports News Today: India-W Beat South Africa-W In 2nd ODI; Euro 2024 Features Croatia Vs Albania
  2. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score: De Kock Piles On The Runs As Well As Powerplay Misery
  3. England Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head, Top Run Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Peru Vs Chile Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group A Matchday 1
  5. ENG Vs WI, Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
World News
  1. Why Are Gen Z Men Spending Thousands On ‘Lookmaxxing’? Can This TikTok Trend Get Them A Perfect Appearance?
  2. How Taylor Swift Celebrated Scooter Braun's Retirement From Music Management At The Eras Tour
  3. Be Careful About Clothing If You Are Planning A Trip To Spain This Summer
  4. Traveller Stopped From Flying After Trying TikTok Packing Hack
  5. ‘Homesick’ Prince Harry Wants To Return To The UK, But Wife Meghan Markle Feels ‘Rejected’; Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21