Mahadev App Row: ED Raids 16 Locations Across 4 States Over Illegal Broadcasting Allegation|Details

The case so far

The Mahadev app scandal is a high-profile case involving an online betting platform. The app reportedly promoted illegal betting on various games including poker, card games, badminton, tennis, football and cricket.

Back in October 2023, the cyber unit of Maharashtra reportedly interrogated rapper-singer Badhshah in connection with the case while Nitish Diwan, a close associate of Mahadev app promoters Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, was arrested on February 15 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

He organised the IIFA film festival in Abu Dhabi's Yas Island in 2022.