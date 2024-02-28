National

Mahadev App Row: ED Raids 16 Locations Across 4 States Over Illegal Broadcasting Allegation|Details

The Mahadev app case is a high-profile scandal involving an online betting platform that enabled illegal gambling on various games, such as poker, card games, badminton, tennis, football and cricket.

Outlook Web Desk
February 28, 2024

In connection with the high-profile Mahadev app case, the federal investigation agency Enforcement Directorate has launched raids across 16 locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

Today's searches however were related to a complaint filed by Viacom 18 network with Maharashtra Cyber unit regarding an illegal broadcasting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the platform while inviting bets on it.

The case so far

The Mahadev app scandal is a high-profile case involving an online betting platform. The app reportedly promoted illegal betting on various games including poker, card games, badminton, tennis, football and cricket.

Back in October 2023, the cyber unit of Maharashtra reportedly interrogated rapper-singer Badhshah in connection with the case while Nitish Diwan, a close associate of Mahadev app promoters Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, was arrested on February 15 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

He organised the IIFA film festival in Abu Dhabi's Yas Island in 2022.

