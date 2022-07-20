Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Law And Order Situation Peaceful In Odisha: Patnaik

During a discussion in the assembly, Patnaik said elections to panchayat, civic bodies and different co-operative societies in the state were conducted peacefully.

undefined
File photo of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 9:25 pm

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asserted that the overall law and order situation in Odisha was peaceful and relatively free from any form of communal discord.

During a discussion in the assembly, Patnaik said elections to panchayat, civic bodies and different co-operative societies in the state were conducted peacefully.

He said the overall intensity of Maoist violence has come down in the state, with panchayat polls being conducted sans any incident in Maoist-affected areas and high voter turnout despite efforts by red rebels to hinder the poll process.

Related stories

Rayagada Cholera Outbreak: Odisha Government Closely Monitoring Situation

Odisha Records 1,122 Covid-19 Cases, Highest In 5 Months

Odisha Government Reports High Levels Of BOD & TC In The Mahanadi And Brahmani River

"The overall law and order situation in Odisha is by and large peaceful. The state has been relatively free from any form of communal discord," Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister underlined that strengthening police machinery in terms of human resources and infrastructure had been the priority of the government.  Several institutional mechanisms such as integrated anti-human trafficking units and investigation units for crime against women have been formed.

"All women-related heinous crimes are being treated as 'red-flag cases', and special public prosecutors are engaged for these cases," he said.

Dedicated police stations for cybercrime and economic offences have been created. Prisons development board has been constituted in order to improve and modernise the infrastructural facilities in jails, Patnaik added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Odisha CM Law And Order Politics. Assembly Elections Naveen Patnaik Odisha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ayesha Sood Opens Up On 'Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi'

Ayesha Sood Opens Up On 'Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi'

RBI Imposes Cash Withdrawal Restrictions On Two Co-Operative Banks

RBI Imposes Cash Withdrawal Restrictions On Two Co-Operative Banks