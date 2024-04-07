Kerala: CBI Takes Over Case Into Death Of 20-Year-Old Med Student In Wayanad College Hostel

As per TIE, the police report read, "... They assaulted Sidharthan on February 16 from 9 am to 2 pm till February 17 continuously with hand and using a belt and subjected him to cruel ragging. This made him in an utter stage of mental stress and feeling that he can neither continue study in the Institute and complete this course nor go home dropping the course. As he is so mentally stressed, he felt that there is no option for him other than suicide, he committed suicide by hanging himself in the bathroom of men's hostel in between 12.30 pm and 13.45 pm on February 18."