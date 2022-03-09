Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
J-K Reports 53 COVID-19 Cases

No death due to the disease was reported in a span of 24 hours and the toll stood at 4,749.

COVID-19 cases in J&K (Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 8:17 pm

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 53 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the union territory's infection tally to 4,53,323, officials said here. No death due to the disease was reported in a span of 24 hours and the toll stood at 4,749, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 21 were reported from Jammu division and 32 from Kashmir division, the officials said. They said Jammu and Srinagar districts recorded 14 cases each.

There are 320 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,48,254, the officials said. There are 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory at present.

The officials said this was the first time since March last year that no Covid patient was admitted at the Chest Diseases Hospital here which is the premier coronavirus treatment hospital of the region. "Hopefully, we are at the end of the pandemic," one of the officials said.

With PTI Inputs

