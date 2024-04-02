National

India Bought Wadge Bank In Exchange For Katchatheevu: Congress Leader From Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee spokesman Dr P V Senthil has reportedly said Katchatheevu island is just 285 acres while Wadge Bank is 25 lakh acres.

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shutterstock
The Beaches of around at Katchatheevu Island in Sri lanka Photo: Shutterstock
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee spokesman Dr P V Senthil on Tuesday said India bought Wadge Bank from Sri Lanka in exchange for Katchatheevu amid the ongoing political controversy over the island.

The Congress spokesperson reportedly said Katchatheevu island is just 285 acres while Wadge Bank is 25 lakh acres.

ALSO READ | Explained: Katchatheevu Island Issue And Why It Has Come Up Before Lok Sabha Elections

"Our leader Indira Gandhi initiated the exchange pact thinking of the livelihood of the fishermen in Tamil Nadu and Kerala," he was quoted as saying by TOI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP state president K Annamalai had claimed that the Congress government callously gave away the Kachatheevu islet to Sri Lanka in 1970’s, when Indira Gandhi was the country’s Prime Minister.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah - null
Katchatheevu Island Row: Farooq Abdullah Claims PM Modi Gave Away India's Land To Bangladesh

BY Outlook Web Desk

They had also accused the then chief minister M Karunanidhi of extending his support to it.

"The islet (Katchatheevu) was not callously given away to Sri Lanka as claimed by the PM and BJP," Senthil was quoted as saying.

"This is purely an election stunt. There's no basis in it," he was quoted as saying.

