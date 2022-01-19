Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Will Monitor Covid-19 Situation For 3-4 Days Before Reviewing Curbs: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the government will monitor the Covid-19 situation in the city for 3-4 days before coronavirus restrictions are reviewed.

Delhi Will Monitor Covid-19 Situation For 3-4 Days Before Reviewing Curbs: Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that the city might see drop in fresh Covid-19 cases. - PTI

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 2:55 pm

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the government will monitor the Covid-19 situation for three to four days to confirm the trend of positivity rate before reviewing the curbs in the national capital.

He said the city is likely to see around 13,000 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of around 24 per cent.

Related stories

Both Omicron & Delta Variants Causing Surge In COVID-19 Cases: Kerala Health Minister

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? What Five Global Studies Say

"The Covid positivity rate has come down from 30 per cent to 22.5 per cent in Delhi. The rate should be half of it. We will monitor the situation for three to four days," the minister said on reviewing the curbs in the city. 

Delhi had logged 11,684 Covid cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 22.47 per cent. It saw 12,527 cases and 24 deaths on Monday, and the positivity rate was 27.99 per cent.

Responding to a question about low rate of testing in Delhi, Jain said no one is being denied a Covid test and the authorities are following the guidelines issued by the Centre. 
"They said high-risk contacts of Covid patients and those with symptoms should be tested. On Tuesday, they clarified that tests be conducted in some pockets in the community too, which we are doing," he said.

Delhi had been conducting 50,000 to 60,000 coronavirus tests daily for the last six months, he added. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Rising Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Surge COVID Restrictions
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Tests Positive For COVID-19

India, Denmark Agree To Initiate Joint Research On Green Fuels

J-K Achieves 2 Crore Jabs Milestone

Punjab Mining Raids: ED Seizes Rs 8-cr Cash From CM's Relative; Rs 21L Gold

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold