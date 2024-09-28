Day In Pics: September 28, 2024

Injured school students being treated at a hospital after a bus in which they were travelling overturned, in Theni district, Tamil Nadu.
Security personnel stand guard after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces during cordon and search operation at Adigam village, in Kulgam district.
People gather near a chemical godown of the electronics component factory of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd after a fire broke out, in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.
Supporters during a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at the Maulana Azad Stadium, in Jammu.
Police personnel investigate after three unidentified assailants opened fire at a car showroom, in Naraina area of New Delhi.
Covers placed on the ground following rains, during the second day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.
First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Bhavika Mangalanandan speaks during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters, in New York, USA. India exercised its Right of Reply in the UN General Assembly on Friday in response to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his address at the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.