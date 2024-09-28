National

Day In Pics: September 28, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 28, 2024

Students injured after bus overturned in TN's Theni | Photo: PTI

Injured school students being treated at a hospital after a bus in which they were travelling overturned, in Theni district, Tamil Nadu.

2/7
Encounter between terrorists and security forces in J-K
Encounter between terrorists and security forces in J-K | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces during cordon and search operation at Adigam village, in Kulgam district.

3/7
Fire at Tata Electronics factory in TN
Fire at Tata Electronics factory in TN | Photo: PTI

People gather near a chemical godown of the electronics component factory of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd after a fire broke out, in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

4/7
PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir | Photo: PTI

Supporters during a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at the Maulana Azad Stadium, in Jammu.

5/7
Firing at car showroom in Delhi
Firing at car showroom in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Police personnel investigate after three unidentified assailants opened fire at a car showroom, in Naraina area of New Delhi.

6/7
IND vs BAN: 2nd Test
IND vs BAN: 2nd Test | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Covers placed on the ground following rains, during the second day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

7/7
UN General Assembly session
UN General Assembly session | Photo: PTI

First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Bhavika Mangalanandan speaks during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters, in New York, USA. India exercised its Right of Reply in the UN General Assembly on Friday in response to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his address at the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

