Day In Pics: September 28, 2024

First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Bhavika Mangalanandan speaks during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters, in New York, USA. India exercised its Right of Reply in the UN General Assembly on Friday in response to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his address at the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.