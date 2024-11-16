Day In Pics: November 16, 2024

LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's bags being checked by Election Commission officials after his helicopter landed at Dhamangaon, in Amravati district.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya during a public meeting for Majhawan Assembly seat by-elections, in Mirzapur.
Members of Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha speak to family members of victims at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, where a fire broke out on Friday killing at least 10 newborns, in Jhansi district.
An artist makes graffiti on a boundary wall of an abandoned Union Carbide factory ahead of the anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy, in Bhopal.
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti during a condolence meet with the family members of late Saleema Bano, wife of Abdul Ahad Mir and a relative of party leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Khan, at Gundipora, Beerwah in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Labourers carry the straw after threshing paddy at a field on the outskirts of Amritsar.
First consignment of food grains and other edible items leaves for Paramaribo, as part of India's commitment to support the Government of Suriname for their Social Welfare Programme.
Passengers at the AirAsia counter after the airlines started operating an international flight from Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, at the Veer Savarkar International Airport, in Port Blair (Sri Vijaya Puram). The first international flight service from the airport in Andaman and Nicobar Islands started on Saturday with AirAsia's aircraft on the Kuala Lumpur-Port Blair route landing here, officials said.
Labourers load bricks in a truck amid fog, in Gurugram.
A firefighter douses a fire that broke out in a car, which was on its way from Vashi to CBD Belapur, due to overheating, in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Shilanand Lakra of Odisha celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship final match between Haryana and Odisha, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, in Chennai.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren waves from a helicopter during an election campaign ahead of the second phase of the state Assembly elections, in Jharkhand.
A security personnel during inspection of fire safety equipment at Sarojini Naidu Children Hospital after a fire tragedy at a state-run hospital in UP's Jhansi district that claimed the lives of at least 10 newborns, in Prayagraj.