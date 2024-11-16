National

Day In Pics: November 16, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 16, 2024

Rahul Gandhi's bags checked by ECI ahead of polls
Rahul Gandhi's bags checked by ECI ahead of polls | Photo: PTI

LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's bags being checked by Election Commission officials after his helicopter landed at Dhamangaon, in Amravati district.

Majhawan Assembly seat by-elections
Majhawan Assembly seat by-elections | Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya during a public meeting for Majhawan Assembly seat by-elections, in Mirzapur.

Jhansi medical college fire incident
Jhansi medical college fire incident | Photo: PTI
Members of Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha speak to family members of victims at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, where a fire broke out on Friday killing at least 10 newborns, in Jhansi district.

Preps for Bhopal gas tragedy anniversary
Preps for Bhopal gas tragedy anniversary | Photo: PTI
An artist makes graffiti on a boundary wall of an abandoned Union Carbide factory ahead of the anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy, in Bhopal.

Mehbooba Mufti meets family of PDP leaders deceased relative
Mehbooba Mufti meets family of PDP leader's deceased relative | Photo: PTI
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti during a condolence meet with the family members of late Saleema Bano, wife of Abdul Ahad Mir and a relative of party leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Khan, at Gundipora, Beerwah in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Paddy farming
Paddy farming | Photo: PTI
Labourers carry the straw after threshing paddy at a field on the outskirts of Amritsar.

Food consignment leaves for Suriname
Food consignment leaves for Suriname | Photo: PTI
First consignment of food grains and other edible items leaves for Paramaribo, as part of India's commitment to support the Government of Suriname for their Social Welfare Programme.

International flight service starts from Port Blair
International flight service starts from Port Blair | Photo: PTI
Passengers at the AirAsia counter after the airlines started operating an international flight from Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, at the Veer Savarkar International Airport, in Port Blair (Sri Vijaya Puram). The first international flight service from the airport in Andaman and Nicobar Islands started on Saturday with AirAsia's aircraft on the Kuala Lumpur-Port Blair route landing here, officials said.

Weather: Fog in Gurugram
Weather: Fog in Gurugram | Photo: PTI
Labourers load bricks in a truck amid fog, in Gurugram.

Car catches fire due to overheating
Car catches fire due to overheating | Photo: PTI
A firefighter douses a fire that broke out in a car, which was on its way from Vashi to CBD Belapur, due to overheating, in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship final match
14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship final match | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Shilanand Lakra of Odisha celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship final match between Haryana and Odisha, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, in Chennai.

Jkhand polls: Hemant Soren campaigns
J'khand polls: Hemant Soren campaigns | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren waves from a helicopter during an election campaign ahead of the second phase of the state Assembly elections, in Jharkhand.

Fire safety inspection at Prayagraj hospital
Fire safety inspection at Prayagraj hospital | Photo: PTI
A security personnel during inspection of fire safety equipment at Sarojini Naidu Children Hospital after a fire tragedy at a state-run hospital in UP's Jhansi district that claimed the lives of at least 10 newborns, in Prayagraj.

