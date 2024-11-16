Day In Pics: November 16, 2024

Passengers at the AirAsia counter after the airlines started operating an international flight from Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, at the Veer Savarkar International Airport, in Port Blair (Sri Vijaya Puram). The first international flight service from the airport in Andaman and Nicobar Islands started on Saturday with AirAsia's aircraft on the Kuala Lumpur-Port Blair route landing here, officials said.