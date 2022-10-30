Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Will Bring Back Old Pension Scheme In Gujarat: Rahul

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said it is the Congress' firm promise – "fixed jobs for contractual workers, bringing back the old pension scheme and timely promotions".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 4:35 pm

The Congress will provide fixed jobs for contractual workers, bring back the old pension scheme (OPS) and ensure timely promotions if it comes to power in Gujarat, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said it is the Congress' firm promise – "fixed jobs for contractual workers, bringing back the old pension scheme and timely promotions".

"Implemented it in Rajasthan, now employees will get their due as soon as Congress government is formed in Gujarat," Gandhi said using the hashtag 'Congress degi pakki naukri'.

The Assembly elections in the state are expected to be announced soon.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Indian National Congress Old Pension Scheme Politics Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kanye West Says He Was Beaten To Pulp After Outrage Over His Anti-Semitic Rants

Kanye West Says He Was Beaten To Pulp After Outrage Over His Anti-Semitic Rants

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes