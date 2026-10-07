Column | Studying Demographic Changes Without Demographic Data

The Committee, thus, is not merely being asked to study demographic change in the conventional sense, a task that could be undertaken by demographers using population, fertility, mortality and migration data. It has also been asked to investigate illegal immigration and its possible demographic consequences and to propose mechanisms for dealing with it. The Home Minister's statement at the time of the Committee's constitution explicitly linked the exercise to "infiltration" and to mechanisms for addressing the resulting demographic changes. This creates an important methodological problem: the existence and magnitude of illegal immigration cannot simply be inferred from changes in the size or religious composition of a population.