Assam Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death

Assam on Tuesday registered three fresh COVID-19 cases and zero coronavirus deaths, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. During the day, the state tested 2,496 samples for COVID-19 the daily media bulletin said.

The three new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 7,24,167. Assam had recorded three cases against the testing of 3,408 samples on Monday.

The NHM said with 22 more people recovering from COVID-19 during the day, the total number of recoveries rose to 7,16,134. The total number deaths of COVID-19 infected people stands at 7,986, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, the NHM said.

Currently, the state has a total of 47 active COVID-19 cases. The NHM further said a total of 4,35,07,846 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,34,14,508 first doses, 1,98,24,689 second doses and 2,68,649 precaution doses.

