Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death

Assam had recorded three cases against the testing of 3,408 samples on Monday.

Assam Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death
Assam records a dip in COVID-19 cases AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 8:21 pm

Assam on Tuesday registered three fresh COVID-19 cases and zero coronavirus deaths, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. During the day, the state tested 2,496 samples for COVID-19 the daily media bulletin said.

The three new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 7,24,167. Assam had recorded three cases against the testing of 3,408 samples on Monday.

The NHM said with 22 more people recovering from COVID-19 during the day, the total number of recoveries rose to 7,16,134. The total number deaths of COVID-19 infected people stands at 7,986, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, the NHM said.

Related stories

J-K Reports 53 COVID-19 Cases

197 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths In Karnataka

Covid: 9 New Cases In Ladakh

Currently, the state has a total of 47 active COVID-19 cases. The NHM further said a total of 4,35,07,846 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,34,14,508 first doses, 1,98,24,689 second doses and 2,68,649 precaution doses.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Assam Assam Guwahati
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Exit Polls 2022: How Accurate Are Exit Polls In India? All You Need To Know

Exit Polls 2022: How Accurate Are Exit Polls In India? All You Need To Know

Assembly Election 2022: Satta Bazaar Goes With BJP But With Lower Margins

Assembly Election 2022: Satta Bazaar Goes With BJP But With Lower Margins