Allahabad HC Questions ‘Aandolanjeevi’ Reference In NSA Grounds Against Journalist

Allahabad HC questions use of ‘Aandolanjeevi’ in NSA detention grounds against journalist Satyam Verma.
The grounds were issued by Gautam Buddha Nagar DM Medha Roopam.
Roopam is a 2014-batch IAS officer and first woman DM of Gautam Buddha Nagar.
Justice Atul Sreedharan of the Allahabad High Court has questioned the use of the term “Aandolanjeevi” in the grounds of National Security Act (NSA) detention issued against journalist Satyam Verma by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam.
The judge questioned how the term found its way into an official document, asking, “Where did this term ‘Aandolanjeevi’ come from? How did it find its way into an official document?”
The development has brought Roopam, the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, into focus.
Who Is Medha Roopam?
Roopam is a 2014-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and has served in districts including Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur and Kasganj. She is the first woman to serve as District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar.
Before her posting in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Roopam was District Magistrate of Kasganj. She had earlier served as District Magistrate of Hapur from April 2022 and later as Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Noida Authority.
Roopam completed her schooling in Kerala and graduated in Economics from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University. She is also a national-level shooter and won three gold medals at the Kerala State Shooting Championship before competing in the National Championship in 2009.
She is the daughter of Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988-batch Kerala-cadre IAS officer and the current Chief Election Commissioner.